ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Who Will Win the 2022 Selke Trophy?

By Steven Ellis,Ryan Kennedy The Hockey News
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Selke Trophy might not get all the praise...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Canadiens honor Guy Lafleur in first home game since his passing

The hockey world, at large, mourned Guy Lafleur’s passing on Friday. No doubt, Guy Lafleur’s death affected the Montreal Canadiens more than any other franchise, so it’s no surprise that they gave him a legendary tribute. In their first home game since Guy Lafleur’s death, the Canadiens...
NHL
ABC6.com

Haula Scores Twice, Bruins Hold Off Canadiens Sunday

MONTREAL (AP) — Erik Haula scored twice and the Boston Bruins beat Montreal 5-3 Sunday night as the Canadiens paid tribute to the late Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens celebrated the Hall of Famer, who died Friday at age 70, with a ceremony before the game. Boston’s Patrice Bergeron had two goals, including an empty-netter, and an assist. Charlie McAvoy scored the eventual winner. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves. Josh Anderson, Mike Hoffman and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal. Jeff Petry had two assists and Samuel Montembeault made 37 saves.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Kulikov scores with 1.3 seconds remaining in OT, Wild defeat Predators

NASHVILLE -- Dmitry Kulikov scored with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday. Kulikov scored on a breakaway, putting the puck over David Rittich's right shoulder. "I don't get many [breakaways], so I've got to...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Edvinsson, Blashill & More

In the final week of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 season, things are starting to shift. While there are plenty of players on the roster right now that are playing with something to prove, wandering eyes are starting to look ahead to the offseason and the 2022-23 season. A losing season tends to have the affect, but so too does the signing of a team’s top prospect.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hart Trophy#The Hockey News#Selke Trophy#Roustan Media Ltd
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Shrug, Ovechkin Injured, Montreal’s Tearful Tribute to Lafleur

The Pittsburgh Penguins energy level was more Sunday afternoon nap than desperation. The Washington Capitals gained a point and full control of third place in the Metro Division, but Alex Ovechkin was injured in the shootout loss. The Vegas Golden Knights lost a must-have game and do not control their playoff fate. And the Montreal Canadiens and the city of Montreal paid a tearful tribute to all-time great Guy Lafluer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Trottier remembers Gillies, Potvin, Bossy during Islanders Alumni Weekend

Retired New York forward talks about late friends on MSG broadcast. Bryan Trottier joined the MSG broadcast to talk about his former New York Islanders teammates during the Islanders game against the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena on Sunday. Specifically, Trottier talked about three Islanders legends -- Clark Gillies, Jean...
NHL
Yardbarker

Coyotes’ Andrew Ladd Earns Bill Masterton Trophy Nomination

When the 2017-18 season wrapped up, Arizona Coyotes forward Andrew Ladd had skated in 920 NHL games, not knowing at the time it would take four more seasons to reach the 1,000-game summit. There were many points over that span, in fact, he wasn’t sure if he’d make it back...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: 70-Point Scorers, Thomas, Berube & More

The St. Louis Blues finished the week with a record of 3-0-1 and they will officially face off against the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the playoffs, which begin on May 2. The Blues have a regular-season record of 49-20-11 with 109 points, which is their highest mark...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings D Moritz Seider not concerned with Calder Trophy voting

While it’s been another season of failing to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Detroit Red Wings, one amazing part of their season has been the emergence of rookie defenseman Moritz Seider, whom GM Steve Yzerman took with the 6th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. And while fans and pundits were a bit confused at the time, any doubts were immediately put to rest thanks to his impressive 1st season in the world’s best league.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Marc Staal named Detroit’s nominee for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal has been nominated for the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy by the Detroit chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.” Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom received the award in 2021.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Chara, Getzlaf, Okposo among 2021-22 Bill Masterton Trophy nominees

As the 2021-22 NHL regular season comes to a close this week, it’s time to start thinking about awards. Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association will be sent their ballots for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Lady Byng, and Selke Trophies this week, as well as the the NHL All-Star and All-Rookie Teams. (General managers vote for the Vezina Trophy and the NHL Broadcasters’ Association votes on the Jack Adams Award.)
NHL
theScore

Watch: Canadiens' crowd honors Lafleur with touching 10-minute ovation

The Montreal Canadiens' faithful delivered an unforgettable memorial in the club's first home game since the death of Guy Lafleur. On top of a touching video tribute, the Bell Centre crowd gave a 10-minute standing ovation and participated in a moment of silence before Sunday's contest against the Boston Bruins.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Anaheim Ducks’ Ryan Getzlaf: Hall of Fame Worthy?

As one of the younger franchises in the NHL, the Anaheim Ducks aren’t blessed with a lot of representation in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Currently, only seven players who have ever worn a Ducks uniform have gone on to be enshrined. Of those seven, only Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne are primarily remembered for their tenure in Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Sundqvist & Walman Are Earning Their Keep

Heading into the 2022 Trade Deadline, it seemed like a sure thing that Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy would be changing addresses. What wasn’t as obvious was what the return would be from the team acquiring him. Well, as all of “Hockeytown” knows by now, the return from the St. Louis Blues included a second-round pick in 2023 as well as roster players Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Lafleur honored in chant-filled ceremony before Canadiens game

MONTREAL -- "Guy! Guy! Guy!" The signature chant for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur filled Bell Centre one more time Sunday. It started before the ceremony prior to the Canadiens' 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins and punctuated the end of a video tribute for Lafleur, who died at age 70 on Friday. The Hockey Hall of Fame forward had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019.
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin honored by Capitals for becoming third all-time leading scorer

Forward also holds record for most goals by European player. In their final home game, the Capitals honor Alex Ovechkin for becoming the NHL's all-time European goal scorer and passing other NHL greats. 06:02 •. Alex Ovechkin keeps collecting accolades at age 36. Ovechkin scored his 767th career goal to...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Game 81 Preview: Sullivan Puts Lines in a Blender, Crosby v. McDavid

But once a year, hockey fans in Pittsburgh are treated to the Connor McDavid show. Of course, Penguins fans get 41 homes games a year with one of the greatest of all time, Sidney Crosby. The second fiddles aren’t too bad either, as Leon Draisaitl and Evgeni Malkin are involved. The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena in a battle of historically talented franchises.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

NHL Push for the Playoffs: Goalie injuries make things more unpredictable

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2021-22 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.
NHL
NHL

Matthews, Tkachuk and other NHL players reveal their go-to hype songs

Flames forward said family stops anytime, anywhere to sing 'Mr. Brightside'. If you're a country music fan, join the club. Jared Spurgeon's club, to be exact. NHL players shared their favorite artists and songs in a video posted to the League's Twitter on Tuesday. The Minnesota Wild defenseman said he'll get on his feet to nearly any country song.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy