Driver charged with OUI and 4 people injured after car crashes into state police cruiser in Sharon

Driver charged with OUI after crashing into State police cruiser; 4 people injured

SHARON, Mass. — Four people were taken to the hospital after the car they were riding in crashed into a state police cruiser on Interstate 95 in Sharon early Sunday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the cruiser was unoccupied when it was rear-ended on the northbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 23.

The driver, a 31-year-old male from Randolph, and three passengers were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police say the driver will face charges of operating under influence of alcohol, open container marijuana, operating to endanger, failure to move over, and speeding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

