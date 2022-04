Happy: it is the word that is readily put forward by Luis Diaz’s new colleagues when they are asked to describe him. Diaz, who Liverpool signed in January from Porto, is still very much in the acclimatisation period to a new life and career. The Colombian speaks barely a word of English and Jurgen Klopp has been so conscious not to overload him with too much information that instructions in training are kept brief.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO