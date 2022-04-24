Megan Thee Stallion addresses 2020 shooting involving Tory Lanez

Hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion has opened up for the first time about the 2020 shooting allegedly involving rapper Tory Lanez — saying she thought he might “shoot me and kill me.”

Megan, 27, got emotional in a new interview with “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King as she described Lanez allegedly firing several shots at her feet while yelling “dance b—h” outside a Hollywood Hills home.

“I didn’t want to move too quick cause I’m like, ‘oh, my God. If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important,” Megan says in a clip from the sit-down released Sunday .

“I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.”

King then asks: “Were you afraid for your life at that time?”

“I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before,” Megan replies.

Megan Thee Stallion got emotional in a new interview with “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King. Twitter/@CBSMornings

Megan Thee Stallion described Tory Lanez allegedly firing several shots at her feet. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Megan Thee Stallion’s interview is set to air in full Monday on “CBS Mornings.” Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Lanez, 29, is set to face trial over the alleged shooting outside a Hollywood Hills home in July 2020, where he is accused of wounding Megan by firing multiple shots at the ground.

Megan ended up with shrapnel in her feet. She initially claimed she suffered the injuries by stepping on glass before changing her story and blaming Lanez.

The rapper allegedly begged her to keep quiet about the incident because he was on probation.

Tory Lanez is set to face trial over the alleged shooting. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge and denied the allegations. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

In the interview , set to air in full Monday on “CBS Mornings,” Megan detailed how, after leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills with Lanez and a friend from Houston, an argument broke out because she had wanted to go and others didn’t.

“But that’s, like, normal friend stuff like we fuss about … silly stuff all the time,” she explained. “But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud.

“Like, this was one of them times where it was it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

Megan Thee Stallion opened up for the first time about the 2020 shooting allegedly involving Tory Lanez. Twitter/@CBSMornings

The “WAP” rapper said the argument escalated after she got out of the car and Lanez allegedly stood “up over the window” and fired at her.

“So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared,” she recalled.

Lanez has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge and denied the allegations. The case is expected to go to trial in September.