The Empress has returned. The April 25 episode of Monday Night Raw was supposed to be Becky Lynch’s Big Time return since her loss to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. Becky Lynch was rather forlorn in her return promo, admitting that she hit rock bottom. This revelation seemed to snap her out of her funk as she realized she would be in for a major comeback and just as she said that nobody on the roster would be able to stop her, Asuka was back.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO