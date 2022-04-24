ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, IA

Cornerstone ceremony for county admin building could happen

By Christopher Braunschweig
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gla0g_0fImHL6E00
From left: Wade Sheeler of the Newton Masonic Lodge and Craig Davis, grand secretary of the Grand Lodge of Iowa, speak to the Jasper County Board of Supervisors during its meeting April 19 inside the courthouse. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Unable to ask the county maintenance director for more information about the new administration building on April 19, the board of supervisors decided to table a 167-year-old nonprofit association’s request to hold a public cornerstone ceremony when the new offices are fully constructed.

Wade Sheeler of the Newton Masonic Lodge was accompanied by Craig Davis, grand secretary of the Grand Lodge of Iowa, to ask Jasper County for permission to organize the ceremony. The local Masonic Lodge has operated in Newton since 1855, and the Grand Lodge has existed since 1844.

“We’ve done two cornerstone ceremonies for the county in the past. We did the one in 2009 on the 100th anniversary of the courthouse, and we did one a few years later for the veterans memorial on the east side of the building,” Sheeler said after handing supervisors documents about the ceremonies.

Until the development of steel-frame construction, most buildings were erected by stacking stone on stone, the Masonic Information Center documents said. The foundation stone was the first stone placed underground at the beginning of the foundation. The cornerstone was the first stone placed above ground.

Oftentimes, the cornerstone is found in the northeast corner of a building.

Davis said cornerstone ceremonies were conducted before Iowa even achieved its statehood in 1846. Freemasons have performed cornerstone ceremonies on civil buildings, churches, schools and government buildings. Davis said the ceremony is a way for Jasper County to celebrate its administration building.

“And bring opportunity to have a grand opening for the community for the new administration building,” he said. “It’s a ceremony that takes approximately 30 minutes on our part, and then we have speakers. Supervisors can speak or any other people that would like to talk that day. So you can plan on about an hour.”

Ceremonies begin with a procession with about 30 masons in attendance, Davis said. Members of the community and local media are invited to attend. Led by the grandmaster, the Masonic Lodge dedicates the building using the implements of masonry: corn, wine and oil.

“During that ceremony we also pay tribute to the United States flag, to our public school systems and to our government,” Davis said. “Then at the end we ask the supervisors, or someone to speak on behalf of the supervisors, to get up and talk about the project and give us a little information on what has happened.”

From there it is largely up to the county on what to do next. Davis said the county could hold a ribbon cutting ceremony or something to that affect afterward.

For the 100-year anniversary of the Jasper County Courthouse, the cornerstone was made by cutting into the side of the building on the northeast side. However, the same practice likely will not be used for the administration building, which is made of a completely different material than the courthouse.

Davis recommended a plaque be used for the cornerstone piece, instead. The board would have to work with Sheeler to include whatever information the county wants on the plaque. Jasper County would not pay for it, Davis said. The Masonic Lodge would cover the costs.

Sheeler said, “Probably the two most important cornerstone ceremonies in the history of this country: George Washington led the cornerstone for the (United States) Capitol, and there was also a cornerstone ceremony for the White House. It’s been done hundreds and thousands of times across this country.”

Supervisor Brandon Talsma said an open house of the new facility was being planned before offices began to relocate from the courthouse and annex building.

Supervisors seemed largely supportive of the idea but were unsure about the timeline of the administration building. Jasper County Maintenance Director Adam Sparks did not attend the board meeting to answer supervisors’ questions. The board decided to table any action until next week.

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext 6560 or at cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newton Daily News

Jasper County on board with PGI convention

Jasper County supervisors on April 19 agreed to give the steering committee leading a pyrotechnics convention this summer at Iowa Speedway in Newton a $6,000 cash contribution and waived billing of up to $10,000 for additional public safety measures provided by the sheriff’s office. Both actions were approved in...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

125-year-old Iowa church saved from demolition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Marion church building devastated by the 2020 derecho will get new life. The building in Uptown was originally home to Marion Methodist Church until they moved to their new facility, KCRG reports. Then, about a year before the derecho, the congregation from the Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids moved in. Since the storm, the church has sat empty.
MARION, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newton, IA
Government
State
Iowa State
County
Jasper County, IA
City
Newton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Jasper County, IA
Government
KCRG.com

Downtown Iowa City restaurant seek lower patio fees from city

Show You Care: Scooter shop in Iowa City sends portion of profits to local organizations. A scooter shop in Iowa City is donating a portion of its profits to one of three nonprofits, based on the customer's choosing. Updated: 4 hours ago. A prayer walk happened Sunday in Cedar Rapids...
IOWA CITY, IA
94.1 KRNA

Let it Grow: an Eastern Iowa City is Encouraging “No Mow May”

Ask any homeowner, myself included if they take pride in their yard. Inevitably, the answer is a quick and firm yes. I know I love a good-looking yard and, while I may sometimes dread mowing it, it also feels so good to see the results after, and they know others will see it too as they drive, walk, or bike by. I also live on a very popular street for walkers and bikers, so it's doubly important for us to have a nice yard.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
KCRG.com

Black Hawk County to discuss lead paint regulations

Show You Care: Scooter shop in Iowa City sends portion of profits to local organizations. A scooter shop in Iowa City is donating a portion of its profits to one of three nonprofits, based on the customer's choosing. Updated: 1 hours ago. A prayer walk happened Sunday in Cedar Rapids...
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa to remember Vietnam Veterans May 6th

DES MOINES, Iowa- The 15th Annual Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony will be held on  Friday, May 6th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.  The ceremony will take place at the Iowa Vietnam Veterans Memorial, south of the Iowa State Capitol building. The ceremony will be hosted by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20, along with the […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Buildings#Cornerstone#Wine#Grand Lodge#Uban Construction#The Newton Masonic Lodge#The Grand Lodge Of Iowa
Daily Iowan

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Friends of Coralville to take water out of Coralville lake, prevent flooding

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Friends of Coralville Lake will pump water from the lake to decrease flooding caused by its rising sedimentation levels. Friends of Coralville Lake, a non-profit organization that works to improve and maintain the lake area, are trying to stop increasing levels of sedimentation that are collecting on the lake’s floor. Sedimentation affects wildlife management, conservation storage, and drought management, said Jon Kounkel, president of Friends of Coralville Lake.
CORALVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Auditor Investigates Thousands in Missing UIHC Gift Funds

A former administrative specialist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) is accused of being behind thousands of dollars in "unaccounted for, improperly used, unsupported or missing donations and gifts meant for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics patients and families", according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
571
Followers
109
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy