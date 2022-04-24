Harry and Meghan hire PR guru who helped reelect Obama as insiders claim it wouldn't be a 'huge shock' if Duchess of Sussex went into politics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired the PR guru who helped to re-elect Barack Obama in the latest hint the couple may have political ambitions.

Miranda Barbot, who was part of the team behind Obama's re-election in 2012, has been hired by the Sussexes in the hope to 'transform their image'.

Speaking to the Mirror, an insider said: 'There are shades of the Clintons or even Kennedys. It wouldn't be a huge shock now if Meghan went into politics.'

Ms Barbot was a 19-year-old undergraduate at university when she won a scholarship onto Obama's team.

According to sources, she has now left US public relations firm BerlinRosen and joined the Sussexes' firm Archewell.

She was also reportedly been spotted among Harry and Meghan's team at the Invictus Games in Holland.

Ms Barbot was named a 'key figure' in Harry and Meghan's team and described as a 'shrewd operator' by a source.

They added that Ms Barbot has 'plenty of experience' to help them adapt to their lives away from the Royal Family.

On Twitter, Ms Barbot's bio says she is a 'New Yorker and year-round iced coffee drinker.'

It comes days after it emerged that the couple are protected by an ex-Obama bodyguard.

Harry and Meghan have faced swathes of controversies that have affected their public image.

This includes last year's interview with Oprah Winfrey in which Meghan claimed an unnamed royal had been racist.

The Sussexes have been accused of 'meddling' in both UK and US politics after stepping back as 'senior royals', despite never declaring their political allegiance.

It was claimed in October that Meghan had lobbied for paid leave for parents by using 'tactics of an aspiring politician.'

Using the Sussexes' headed paper, she penned a letter to the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader in the US Senate Chuck Shumer about paid family leave policies.

Meghan also phoned Republican senators to encourage them to agree to the plans. In the cold calls she introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry was pictured with Obama in Toronto five years ago, when the city hosted the Invictus Games

The Obamas have a long-standing relationship with Harry, having bonded with him over his Invictus Games (pictured with the Duke of Sussex and Duke of Duchess of Cambridge in April 2016)

The Obamas have a long-standing relationship with Harry, having bonded with him over his Invictus Games - for which they starred in a video with the prince and the Queen to help promote it in 2016.

The following year Harry interviewed Barack in Toronto for his guest edit of BBC Radio 4's Today programme, during which they discussed the risks of social media and the corrosion of civil discourse.

Meghan also made a point of attending Michelle's talk at the London Southbank Centre in December 2018, with the two women reportedly getting together backstage afterwards for a 'power meeting' to discuss their shared passion for girls' education.

The Sussexes have followed a similar trajectory to the Obamas since quitting royal life, having signed a multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify to produce their own documentary series and podcasts.

Harry has also signed a lucrative four-book deal with Penguin Random House - the same publishers used by Obama for his memoir A Promised Land in November last year. In 2018 Michelle published her life story, Becoming.