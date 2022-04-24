ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We are the voice': Laredo, Webb Co. declare April 'Animal Cruelty Awareness Month'

By Christian Alejandro Ocampo
 3 days ago
Rescued by Pets Alive Laredo, the sole survivor of a litter of four attended the city of Laredo and Webb County Animal Cruelty Awareness Month Proclamation on Tuesday. (Courtesy Photo)

In honor of Animal Cruelty Awareness Month, councilmember Alberto Torres read a city proclamation this week to bring awareness to the issue and give a voice to the voiceless animals throughout the city.

This proclamation included shining a light on a program to train shelter animals to be therapy dogs in the court system in lieu of euthanasia.

"We live in a community that has many animal lovers, but we also live in a community that has a misconception of what dogs and cats are in our community," Torres said. "The mentality has quickly changed and at the same time slowly transformed where a dog is no longer a cheap alarm system for a household. A cat is no longer the neighborhood animal that eats the leftovers that we no longer wanted to have for dinner."

Laredo’s Animal Cruelty task force, headed by Laredo Police Department Deputy Chief Enedina Martinez, said they received over 2,500 reports of animal cruelty of various severity with nine arrests being made with the help of the District Attorney's office just last year. The LPD stated last year the proclamation raised the necessary awareness to stop animal cruelty during the 2021 proclamation and echoed the sentiment this year.

According to the U.S. Humane Society, the animals whose abuse is most often reported are dogs, cats, horses and livestock, with investigations finding a large amount of abuse cases in the factory farm industry. Furthermore, they believe intentional cruelty toward an animal is a strong correlation to violence against people.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina said he gets irritated at the onslaught of animal mistreatment he sees on social media platforms, including seeing animals get painted.

"Unfortunately they don’t have a voice, we are the voice," he said, highlighting community partners against animal cruelty are their safety net.

Additionally, Tijerina said he was proud to see chaining up dogs was made illegal, but it has not stopped the practice as he still sees it in the community. This is made worse for animals who are chained underneath the scalding sun, which can cause excessive panting, lethargy, rapid breathing, shaking, lack of appetite and more, according to National Geographic.

"On a warm day, temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly to dangerous levels," the Humane Society wrote. "On an 85-degree day, for example, the temperature inside a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach 120 degrees. Your pet may suffer irreversible organ damage or die."

As part of the Webb/Zapata County District Attorney office, Joaquin Rodriguez said they are dedicated to prosecuting the cases of the types of individuals who harm defenseless animals. Similarly to the Humane Society’s notion, he said those who harm animals may be oblivious to animals being living beings.

In June, dogs from the shelter will undergo the next stage in a training course that, once graduated, will see them become therapy dogs during the course of the local court system. According to Martinez, the training is vital, and while there were issues, the participating animals have passed the "Good Citizen" course and will soon travel to Florida for the final "College" stage. Once completed, these dogs will be working as emotional support animals in cases of child abuse for the children.

From local rescue organization Pets Alive Laredo President Mary Bender said they concentrate on moving shelter animals out of the Laredo high-kill shelter, highlighting that shelter animals are highly adoptable but with no time left. Since January, she said they have moved over 450 shelter dogs out without state funding, third-party funding or federal funding, using only public donations.

"Three weeks ago, we pulled out 10 dogs out of the shelter," she said. "We put out six or eight of them in boarding. We generated some donations to help offset those costs, but this is giving adoptable dogs a second chance. They’re awesome dogs, they just happen to be large, and unfortunately that is the size of dogs that get put down the most at our shelter."

During her speech, she cradled a small puppy. Last week, Pets Alive Laredo found the young male and fostered the puppy, who was discovered alongside his dead mother and three siblings. At approximately two weeks old, he was the only survivor. Their ultimate goal is to build an adoption center in the county and raise funds to build a community no-kill indoor adoption center housing cats, kittens, puppies and dogs.

"Our vision for the facility is to have two dog parks/play areas, a grooming suite, meet-n-greet lobby, dog training and coffee/retail shop. PAL Adoption Center will be a pleasant, supportive and cheerful center," Pets Alive Laredo's bio says. “At our, 'State of the Art Adoption Center,' the whole family can enjoy a daily outing, our youth can volunteer and the entire community will have an education resource to learn the many responsibilities of pet ownership."

The proclamation also added that the county, city and community partners will work together with the community to identify and report signs of animal abuse to stop the unfortunate trend. It concluded with a call to the community to report the abuse of all animals to local authorities.

