'He sacrificed a lot': Trevino won't renew contract with Laredo Health Authority

Mayor Pete Saenz and Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino gathered at the Laredo Airport with multiple members of the medical professional community to discuss plans on bringing the region out of being medically underserved. (Christian Alejandro Ocampo /Laredo Morning Times)

After two years of being at the forefront of the local pandemic response team, Laredo Health Authority's Dr. Victor Trevino decided Friday to not renew his contract at the end of the month in order to return to his clinic full time.

Subsequently, Trevino provided a suggestion to move forward for the next doctor of the health authority.

Trevino, alongside Dr. Richard Chamberlain, Fire Chief Guillermo Heard and all local medical health professionals, worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as set up a response plan for the future.

Over the span of the pandemic, Trevino and his expertise highlighted the importance of vaccination for both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo residents. Through vaccine clinics and constant updates from federal agencies, Trevino would provide updated information through the weekly COVID-19 media briefings and city council meetings.

Furthermore, Trevino's recommendations led to Laredo being the first city in the U.S. to enact a mask mandate prior to any guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and against contrasting mindsets of a former health official, he said. Additionally, he has been a proponent of addressing Laredo's medically disadvantaged designation.

"We also took a lot of hits along the way," Trevino said. "A lot of people that did not agree. A lot of other different opinions -- the school boards and some politicians and the state did not agree with my medical guidance. But I took those hits for the people and basically at the end, that’s what matters -- to protect the public and to tell the public the truth.

"I am pretty satisfied that we made an impact and made a difference in the outturn of the pandemic here in Laredo."

Now, with the Texas Department of State Health Services indicating a majority of Webb County residents are fully vaccinated and 59% in Nuevo Laredo, Trevino felt at ease about passing the baton and returning to his practice and patients.

"I do want to start focusing on my practice and my patients," Trevino said. "I hope that some of the disease control measures and approaches that I helped to create will take us to a better level and position."

"Some of the things he saw during his experience was that this position requires somebody there for planning for pandemics, but also coordinating with Nuevo Laredo," Tesoro Medical Care General Counsel Victor Trevino Jr. said. "Everything he did, but in a full-time capacity, and he had to do that but at the sacrifice of his clinic."

According to his son, Trevino’s patients have put their trust in him and would have to wait months before getting an appointment with him specifically due to his city responsibilities. Regardless, the next health authority doctor should remain independent, respected in the community and honest, he added.

"A lot of the policies, procedures, a lot of the guidance that he has established is already here in the city," Victor Jr. said. "Before we didn’t have a gameplan for pandemics, now we do. Obviously, we went through some bruising along the way, but he feels there is enough of a roadmap for whoever comes in."

Moving forward, Trevino recommended the city the health authority position be combined with the health department medical director position to make the health authority position full-time. Their role would be to monitor and make recommendations regarding new and returning outbreaks and diseases.

"From his standpoint, it’s the next natural step in evolving this position," said Victor Jr., adding the city would benefit more by having the health authority positioned as a full-time position. Said position would allow the new health authority time to establish cross-border communication in times of health emergencies to responding to health-related events, such as the two malaria cases found earlier this week.

Adding to that, Trevino said the role is a grueling 24/7 position he held alongside caring for his patients for almost three years. To that end, he said he would be willing to guide the next health authority but believes his successor should prioritize the medicine and science over any misinformation and be honest under pressure.

Through his experience, Trevino said despite the unpopularity or pushback some public health orders may bring, the health authority will have to stand firm and make the right decisions under tremendous pressure for the good of the people. Whether it was strict quarantines or mandated mask usage, unpopular decisions will anger some in the community. At this point, Trevino said a health authority would need to be understanding of the anger and discontent, but still move forward.

Meanwhile, Trevino said during his ongoing tenure, he learned a lot of what to do and what not to do, adding when it comes to pandemic and public health, the situation will always change from every level. He recommended learning and understanding how to proceed within a pandemic, specifically in a college course, will help provide a better response to any health crisis in the future.

For now, Trevino will continue to work throughout his contract before returning to solely focus on his clinic.

"He sacrificed a lot of his clinic time because he was working on city issues," Victor Jr. said. "He was hardly ever at the clinic. He was always at the hospital with COVID (patients), wards at the hospitals, always having meetings with his medical advisory team and always with the CDC.

"He was faced with different challenges. I mean, besides the political and legal challenges with the state, it was, ‘How do we deal with this problem as a border community?'

“I think nobody ever thought we would ever be in this situation like we faced the last two years, and then just being No. 1 in the country for COVID cases and mortality for a community our size, I think that’s a lot. … For him it was a natural call. He knew he needed to do it.”