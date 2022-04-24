ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dasha Gonzalez: I got a surprising message from The Rock

By SEAD DEDOVIC
 3 days ago
Dasha Gonzalez spoke for AEW’s Unrestricted podcast. It was about Titan Games season 2. She was supposed to perform in season 1, but .. “So Titan Games, I saw The Rock’s call to action on social media,” Dasha said, as quoted by wrestlinginc. “At the...

