LISD Singing Contest returns for its seventh edition

Christopher M. Macdonell Elementary School wins Laredo ISD’s 7th Annual “Be a Star with School Breakfast” Singing Contest. April 21, 2022. (Cecilia Trevino / Laredo Morning Times)

After a long break due to the COVID pandemic, Laredo ISD's "Be a Star with School Breakfast" returned for its seventh year bringing together students to show off their creativity and singing skills.

The Ponies at K. Tarver Elementary School were the hosts for this edition of the singing contest, as they were the winners of the competition two years ago.

Nine LISD elementary schools competed, but only three of them won a trophy. In third place, students from K. Tarver showed off their acting skills with a performance filled with interpretation, great singing and a distinct engagement from the crowd. In second place, the Cowgirls at J.C. Martin delighted the audience with their impeccable dancing and singing skills.

The champion of the 2022 LISD Singing Contest was Christopher M. Macdonell Elementary. With an acting skit, the team opened their performance of a cappella singing and live instrument playing making their act unforgettable.

"We do this to motivate the students to have breakfast because it is very important for students to learn, do well in school and do well in their tests," Child Nutrition Program Director Robert Cuellar said. "It is one of the meals that we are trying to increase participation and by doing this students get engaged and active in wanting to have breakfast. This is a way of sending the message across."

The contest is held in anticipation of the STAAR test to encourage students to have a healthy breakfast so they do well.

The idea for the contest started nine years ago with the School Breakfast Initiative in Breakfast Week, then LISD decided to continue doing the competition and adopt it to the district's yearly plans.

Since the return of the competition from a COVID pause, the numbers of schools participating dwindled, however, the students and the audience remained as energized as ever.

"I think next year this is going to be bigger and better," Cuellar said. "With the COVID situation, we've had our breakfast meal numbers not as high. We deliver around 9,000 daily on average, and on a regular year we served around 14,000 breakfasts a day, but we're hoping as people come back to school and get vaccinated we can increase breakfast numbers."

The district has expanded its breakfast options from in-cafeteria, to grab-and-go, smoothies and the possibility for students to have breakfast in the hallways, in the classrooms and even offer breakfast for their second period class.

All participants were awarded with a medal and a backpack. As for the third-place winners, they won a smart watch, the second place winners won a karaoke speaker, and the first-place winners got a laptop. Awards will be delivered to each school for the respective principals to present the prizes to the students.

"I want to thank parents and remind them to bring their children to school and the importance of breakfast," Cuellar said, emphasizing the importance of bringing students early to school for them to have time to eat breakfast or have it at home. "Let us do you the favor by having your children eat the meals here. What better thing than a nutritious, balanced breakfast that we offer here in our school cafeterias."

As the winning school, Macdonell will be the host for next year's contest. It will also host the Summer Kickoff where it will also perform the winning number. This kickoff commences the Summer Food Service Program Meal which begins May 31.