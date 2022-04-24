ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy National Pet Parent Day! See Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Chris Evans, More Celebs Cuddle Up To Their Famous Furbabies

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
mega

Happy National Pet Parents Day!

On the last Sunday of April, pet parents and their fur family get a day all about them, but many celebrities show their affection for their fuzzy friends every day of the year.

Whether Jennifer Aniston is cozying up to her puppy pal or Taylor Swift is cuddling her adorably named cats, there is definitely more than enough love to go around.

'EUPHORIA' STAR JACOB ELORDI SPOTTED TAKING HIS DOG FOR A WALK IN LOS ANGELES AFTER SPARKING RUMORS HE'S DATING OLIVIA JADE: PHOTOS

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Hollywood's biggest stars and their furbabies.

Jennifer Aniston With Chesterfield

@jenniferaniston/Instagram

Last October, the Friends alum took to Instagram with a series of adorable pics as she celebrated the one year anniversary of adopting her dog.

"One year with my lovable, squeezable, I’ll call it… talkative (barks at air), cuddly, and not-so-little-anymore Lord Chesterfield," she captioned the sweet snaps.

Emilie Goldblum With Woody

@emiliegoldblum/Instagram

Former Olympian, mom-of-two, and Jeff Goldblum 's wife, Emilie Goldblum , is never far off from her "shadow", a gorgeous standard poodle named Woody.

The hip Hollywood couple has been photographed out and about with Woody since around 2015, and he's a frequent guest in her many Instagram videos and family photos.

Taylor Swift With Meredith Grey

@meredithswift/Instagram

Swift's past "Blank Space" in her life is definitely filled with love — especially for her cats! She regularly shows off her beloved Scottish Fold, Meredith Grey (named after Ellen Pompeo 's character in Grey's Anatomy ) on social media.

The beloved pop star also has other kitty friends, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

Chris Evans With Dodger

@chrisevans/Instagram

Marvel star Chris Evans adopted his best buddy Dodger while filming a scene that took place in a dog pound for his 2017 flick Gifted .

"I foolishly walked in and I thought, 'Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs ?' And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn't belong there," he gushed. "I snagged him and he's such a good dog."

Kim Kardashian With Sushi & Sake

@kimkardashian/Instagram

Although she previously claimed she hasn't always been the biggest fan of dogs, last March, Kim Kardashian and her oldest daughter, North West , 8, cuddled up for a photo with their adorable fluffballs, two Pomeranians named Sushi and Sake.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and her little family are also said to have a third pup, Soba, as well as a lizard named Speed.

KRIS JENNER SLAMS ONLINE 'BULLIES' FOR SPREADING NEGATIVITY AS DAUGHTER KIM KARDASHIAN STRUGGLES THROUGH KANYE WEST DIVORCE

Miley Cyrus With Her Pack Of Rescue Pups

@mileycyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus is a pet lover through and through! She always seems to have a mini pack of furry friends at home — many of which have been rescued.

Early last year, the "Wrecking Ball" singer added a new member of the family — a pitbull named Angel — shortly after she lost her dog Mary Jane to cancer.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
