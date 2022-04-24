ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Bobby Witt: Swipes second bag

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Witt went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 13-7 loss to Seattle. Witt singled in...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Batting average sinks to .127

Merrifield will start at second base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the White Sox. After going a collective 1-for-10 with six strikeouts at the dish while starting both of the past two games out of the leadoff spot while the Royals opposed left-handed pitchers, Merrifield will drop down a spot in the order with Chicago bringing a right-hander (Dylan Cease) to the hill. Though Merrifield doesn't appear in any jeopardy of dropping lower than second in the order, he's undoubtedly been a disappointment for fantasy managers who were banking on him being a stabilizer in the batting-average category. He's hitting just .127 heading into Wednesday's contest, but a .151 BABIP and a Statcast-measured .243 expected batting average suggest that Merrifield is due for some considerable correction in that category.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Peyton Wilson: Makes season debut

Wilson (undisclosed) returned from the 7-day injured list Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored for High-A Quad Cities in the affiliate's 8-2 loss to South Bend. Wilson was sidelined for the first two and a half weeks of the season with an unspecified...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Not starting Wednesday

Beer isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Beer will get a breather after he went 0-for-10 with three walks and two strikeouts in his last four appearances. Matt Davidson will serve as the designated hitter and bat third.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Unlikely to pitch Wednesday

Hendriks (back) acknowledged that he likely won't be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Hendriks noted that he experienced back tightness during his appearance in Saturday's loss to the Twins, but he still proceeded to pitch the next day in the series finale. He ended up taking his second loss of the season in the Twins' 6-4 victory, as he allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk in the 1.1-inning appearance. Though Hendriks said he's feeling better after resting the past two days, the White Sox will likely look to stay away from him Wednesday to extend him more recovery time. The 33-year-old closer is expected to throw a bullpen session instead Wednesday, and if he back responds well to the activity, he should avoid a trip to the injured list.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Out with knee injury

Mondesi (knee) is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. The shortstop was forced to exit Tuesday's win early with knee discomfort and it'll sideline him for at least one contest. More information on his injury will likely come later Wednesday. Nicky Lopez will slide over to shortstop while Edward Olivares enters the lineup in right field and will bat eighth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks odds, line, prediction: 2022 MLB picks, Wednesday, April 27 best bets from top model

The Arizona Diamondbacks (7-11) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-5) on Wednesday afternoon in a National League clash. These teams alternated wins through the first two matchups of the series. In the last contest, Arizona won 5-3 and ended the Dodgers' two-game win streak. Right hander Zac Gallen (0-0, 1.00 ERA) is on the mound for Arizona. Meanwhile, lefty Julio Urias (1-1, 3.00 ERA) gets the nod for Los Angeles.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Serving as designated hitter

Grandal is serving as the designated hitter in Wednesday's matchup against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Grandal exited Tuesday's loss to Kansas City since he was experiencing some leg soreness after sliding into second base. Although he won't be behind the dish Wednesday, he's been cleared to remain in the lineup. The 33-year-old has gone 3-for-10 with two doubles, an RBI, two walks and three strikeouts in his last three appearance.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Alex Dickerson: Second straight start vs. righty

Dickerson will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Dickerson will be included in the starting nine against a right-handed pitcher (Mark Leiter) for the second game in a row, suggesting he's usurped Orlando Arcia as Atlanta's preferred option at DH. Both Dickerson and Arcia will see their opportunities at both DH and in the corner outfield take a hit once Ronald Acuna (knee) is cleared to make his 2022 debut, possibly as soon as this weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Remains out of lineup

Arcia isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Arcia has gone 0-for-7 with three walks and two strikeouts in his last three appearances, and he's losing out on regular playing time since he'll take a seat for the third time in the last four games. Marcell Ozuna will start in left field while Alex Dickerson serves as the designated hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Getting breather Wednesday

Turner is not in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. For the first time this season, Turner will not be in the starting lineup. The 37-year-old has struggled a little to open 2022, producing a .206/.257/.254 slash with no homers and three extra-base hits in 63 at-bats. Max Muncy will get the start at third base while Edwin Rios enters the lineup and will bat seventh as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Takes seat against lefty

Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Arizona will send out a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Dodgers southpaw Julio Urias in the series finale. Smith will be joined on the bench by fellow lefty-hitting regulars Seth Beer and David Peralta.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Not starting Wednesday

Lowe isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Mariners. Lowe has started against just two left-handed pitchers this year, and he'll take a seat with southpaw Marco Gonzales on the mound for Seattle. Randy Arozarena will start in left field while Harold Ramirez serves as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Swats second homer

Kim went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in Tuesday's 9-6 victory over the Reds. Kim kicked off the scoring for San Diego with a third-inning solo homer off Reiver Sanmartin, and he produced another run with a bases-loaded walk in the following frame. The infielder is batting just .194 on the season, but three of his seven hits have gone for extra bases (two homers, one triple), and he is tied for second on the team with 10 runs scored.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Jake Fraley: Sits against lefty

Fraley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres. With southpaw MacKenzie Gore on the hill for San Diego, the Reds will send three of their lefty-hitting regulars to the bench in Fraley, Tyler Naquin and Colin Moran to the bench. The Reds are likely to keep shielding Fraley from left-handed pitching while he continues to languish at the plate in all matchups this season, as he enters Wednesday's game with a .517 OPS over 39 plate appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Not starting Wednesday

Smith is not starting Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Smith started each of the last two games at catcher, going 3-for-7 with a double, homer and four RBI, but he'll take a seat Wednesday. Austin Barnes will start behind the plate and bat ninth as the Dodgers finish their series against the Diamondbacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA

