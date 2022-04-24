Royals' Bobby Witt: Swipes second bag

Hendriks (back) acknowledged that he likely won't be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Hendriks noted that he experienced back tightness during his appearance in Saturday's loss to the Twins, but he still proceeded to pitch the next day in the series finale. He ended up taking his second loss of the season in the Twins' 6-4 victory, as he allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk in the 1.1-inning appearance. Though Hendriks said he's feeling better after resting the past two days, the White Sox will likely look to stay away from him Wednesday to extend him more recovery time. The 33-year-old closer is expected to throw a bullpen session instead Wednesday, and if he back responds well to the activity, he should avoid a trip to the injured list.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO