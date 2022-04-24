ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Jake Fraley: Dealing with knee soreness

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Fraley is expected to be available off the bench Sunday against the Cardinals after sitting out...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Justin Wilson: Placed on 10-day IL

Wilson was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to April 24. Wilson pitched just once in the last week, and he's apparently dealing with an elbow issue that will force him to miss at least a week and a half. The severity of his injury isn't yet known, but the Reds selected the contract of Phillip Diehl to provide another left-handed arm in the bullpen.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser: Could need surgery

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that Funkhouser is still weighing whether to undergo surgery to address a right lat/shoulder strain, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. As a result of Funkhouser's slow progression in his recovery since the injury first cropped up early in spring training, the Tigers transferred the right-hander to the 60-day injured list over the weekend. The move ensures that Funkhouser will be sidelined until June, and he could end up missing the entire 2022 campaign if he elects to go the surgical route for treating the injury. Funkhouser is in the process of seeking more medical opinions on the matter, but even if he gets the green light from doctors to bypass surgery, he'll still likely remain shut down for a few weeks before restarting his throwing program.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Out with knee injury

Mondesi (knee) is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. The shortstop was forced to exit Tuesday's win early with knee discomfort and it'll sideline him for at least one contest. More information on his injury will likely come later Wednesday. Nicky Lopez will slide over to shortstop while Edward Olivares enters the lineup in right field and will bat eighth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 MLB odds, picks, best bets for Wednesday, April 27 from proven model: This 4-way parlay pays almost 12-1

Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani takes the mound on Wednesday night when he and the Los Angeles Angels host the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. The two-way Angels star has gotten off to a relatively slow start both on the mound and at the plate. As a pitcher, Ohtani is 1-2 with a 4.40 ERA. As a batter, he is hitting just .213 with a .645 OPS. On Wednesday, he squares off against the Guardians' Zach Plesac (1-1, 1.53). Los Angeles is a -210 money line favorite in the latest Angels vs. Guardians odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Cleveland is a +180 underdog. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule on Wednesday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Knocks in three runs Tuesday

Cronenworth went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run and three RBI in a 9-6 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday. Cronenworth came up with a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning that appeared to put the game out of reach, though it ultimately proved to be the difference as the Reds stormed back from a 9-1 deficit but fell three runs short. Cronenworth recently went through a seven-game 0-for-23 stretch but has perked up over his past three contests, going 5-for-12 with a homer and four RBI over that stretch.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks odds, line, prediction: 2022 MLB picks, Wednesday, April 27 best bets from top model

The Arizona Diamondbacks (7-11) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-5) on Wednesday afternoon in a National League clash. These teams alternated wins through the first two matchups of the series. In the last contest, Arizona won 5-3 and ended the Dodgers' two-game win streak. Right hander Zac Gallen (0-0, 1.00 ERA) is on the mound for Arizona. Meanwhile, lefty Julio Urias (1-1, 3.00 ERA) gets the nod for Los Angeles.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Not starting Wednesday

Lowe isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Mariners. Lowe has started against just two left-handed pitchers this year, and he'll take a seat with southpaw Marco Gonzales on the mound for Seattle. Randy Arozarena will start in left field while Harold Ramirez serves as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Getting breather Wednesday

Turner is not in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. For the first time this season, Turner will not be in the starting lineup. The 37-year-old has struggled a little to open 2022, producing a .206/.257/.254 slash with no homers and three extra-base hits in 63 at-bats. Max Muncy will get the start at third base while Edwin Rios enters the lineup and will bat seventh as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Back on bench Wednesday

Perdomo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Perdomo will hit the bench after a string of four consecutive starts. He'll lose work at shortstop moving forward following Nick Ahmed's return from the injured list, but Perdomo's ability to fill in at second base and third base could allow him to pick up a handful of starts per week. The 22-year-old is getting on base at an excellent .362 clip this season, but he otherwise hasn't offered much production in batting average (.189) or the counting-stats categories.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Aggravates injury, out Wednesday

Myers aggravated a bruise between his right thumb and index finger during Tuesday's win over the Reds and won't play Wednesday, the Associated Press reports. Myers' issue appeared to flare up during his fifth-inning at-bat, and he was replaced in the field by Jose Azocar in the bottom of the sixth. The injury cost Myers three games in mid-April, and Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the reaggravation "looks worse than last time." With that in mind, the veteran outfielder may be in for a multi-game absence, though the Padres have yet to issue an update on the severity of the injury.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Still bothered by groin

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Robert continued to feel "a little discomfort" with his groin while moving side to side, which is why the outfielder isn't included in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Manager Rick Hahn said a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Alex Dickerson: Second straight start vs. righty

Dickerson will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Dickerson will be included in the starting nine against a right-handed pitcher (Mark Leiter) for the second game in a row, suggesting he's usurped Orlando Arcia as Atlanta's preferred option at DH. Both Dickerson and Arcia will see their opportunities at both DH and in the corner outfield take a hit once Ronald Acuna (knee) is cleared to make his 2022 debut, possibly as soon as this weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Not playing Wednesday

Zunino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Zunino's absence from the lineup comes as little surprise after he was diagnosed with a strained left biceps following his early exit in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Mariners. Tampa Bay has yet to announce a roster move in advance of Wednesday's game, so at this stage, the team is seemingly viewing Zunino as day-to-day with the injury. With Zunino taking a seat Wednesday and with Francisco Mejia (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list, third-string catcher Rene Pinto will step in behind the plate.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

