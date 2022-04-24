Reds' Jake Fraley: Dealing with knee soreness

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that Funkhouser is still weighing whether to undergo surgery to address a right lat/shoulder strain, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. As a result of Funkhouser's slow progression in his recovery since the injury first cropped up early in spring training, the Tigers transferred the right-hander to the 60-day injured list over the weekend. The move ensures that Funkhouser will be sidelined until June, and he could end up missing the entire 2022 campaign if he elects to go the surgical route for treating the injury. Funkhouser is in the process of seeking more medical opinions on the matter, but even if he gets the green light from doctors to bypass surgery, he'll still likely remain shut down for a few weeks before restarting his throwing program.

