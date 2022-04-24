ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Set to begin rehab assignment

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kirilloff (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Megan Ryan of the...

www.cbssports.com

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Beginning rehab assignment Friday

Moncada (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Moncada resumed taking live batting practice Tuesday and is still experiencing some pain while swinging left-handed, but he's now been cleared to return to game action. The 26-year-old has been dealing with a right oblique strain for nearly a month, and he'll likely require several rehab games before he rejoins the White Sox. However, Moncada will likely have a chance to appear in major-league games as early as next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Plays full game at Double-A

Urias (quadriceps) played nine innings at third base and went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Tuesday in his rehab appearance for Double-A Biloxi. Tuesday's game was the third of Urias' rehab assignment, with the 24-year-old going 2-for-12 with a double and a pair of walks over that stretch. The Brewers could send Urias to Triple-A Nashville to pick up more plate appearances, but he's seemingly on track to return from the 10-day injured list by the early portion of next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Braves' Alex Dickerson: Second straight start vs. righty

Dickerson will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Dickerson will be included in the starting nine against a right-handed pitcher (Mark Leiter) for the second game in a row, suggesting he's usurped Orlando Arcia as Atlanta's preferred option at DH. Both Dickerson and Arcia will see their opportunities at both DH and in the corner outfield take a hit once Ronald Acuna (knee) is cleared to make his 2022 debut, possibly as soon as this weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Not playing Wednesday

Zunino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Zunino's absence from the lineup comes as little surprise after he was diagnosed with a strained left biceps following his early exit in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Mariners. Tampa Bay has yet to announce a roster move in advance of Wednesday's game, so at this stage, the team is seemingly viewing Zunino as day-to-day with the injury. With Zunino taking a seat Wednesday and with Francisco Mejia (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list, third-string catcher Rene Pinto will step in behind the plate.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Batting average sinks to .127

Merrifield will start at second base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the White Sox. After going a collective 1-for-10 with six strikeouts at the dish while starting both of the past two games out of the leadoff spot while the Royals opposed left-handed pitchers, Merrifield will drop down a spot in the order with Chicago bringing a right-hander (Dylan Cease) to the hill. Though Merrifield doesn't appear in any jeopardy of dropping lower than second in the order, he's undoubtedly been a disappointment for fantasy managers who were banking on him being a stabilizer in the batting-average category. He's hitting just .127 heading into Wednesday's contest, but a .151 BABIP and a Statcast-measured .243 expected batting average suggest that Merrifield is due for some considerable correction in that category.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Jake Fraley: Sits against lefty

Fraley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres. With southpaw MacKenzie Gore on the hill for San Diego, the Reds will send three of their lefty-hitting regulars to the bench in Fraley, Tyler Naquin and Colin Moran to the bench. The Reds are likely to keep shielding Fraley from left-handed pitching while he continues to languish at the plate in all matchups this season, as he enters Wednesday's game with a .517 OPS over 39 plate appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Not starting Wednesday

Beer isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Beer will get a breather after he went 0-for-10 with three walks and two strikeouts in his last four appearances. Matt Davidson will serve as the designated hitter and bat third.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Knocks in three runs Tuesday

Cronenworth went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run and three RBI in a 9-6 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday. Cronenworth came up with a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning that appeared to put the game out of reach, though it ultimately proved to be the difference as the Reds stormed back from a 9-1 deficit but fell three runs short. Cronenworth recently went through a seven-game 0-for-23 stretch but has perked up over his past three contests, going 5-for-12 with a homer and four RBI over that stretch.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser: Could need surgery

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that Funkhouser is still weighing whether to undergo surgery to address a right lat/shoulder strain, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. As a result of Funkhouser's slow progression in his recovery since the injury first cropped up early in spring training, the Tigers transferred the right-hander to the 60-day injured list over the weekend. The move ensures that Funkhouser will be sidelined until June, and he could end up missing the entire 2022 campaign if he elects to go the surgical route for treating the injury. Funkhouser is in the process of seeking more medical opinions on the matter, but even if he gets the green light from doctors to bypass surgery, he'll still likely remain shut down for a few weeks before restarting his throwing program.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Not starting Wednesday

Smith is not starting Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Smith started each of the last two games at catcher, going 3-for-7 with a double, homer and four RBI, but he'll take a seat Wednesday. Austin Barnes will start behind the plate and bat ninth as the Dodgers finish their series against the Diamondbacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Out with knee injury

Mondesi (knee) is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. The shortstop was forced to exit Tuesday's win early with knee discomfort and it'll sideline him for at least one contest. More information on his injury will likely come later Wednesday. Nicky Lopez will slide over to shortstop while Edward Olivares enters the lineup in right field and will bat eighth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Remains out of lineup

Arcia isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Arcia has gone 0-for-7 with three walks and two strikeouts in his last three appearances, and he's losing out on regular playing time since he'll take a seat for the third time in the last four games. Marcell Ozuna will start in left field while Alex Dickerson serves as the designated hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB odds, picks, best bets for Wednesday, April 27 from proven model: This 4-way parlay pays almost 12-1

Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani takes the mound on Wednesday night when he and the Los Angeles Angels host the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. The two-way Angels star has gotten off to a relatively slow start both on the mound and at the plate. As a pitcher, Ohtani is 1-2 with a 4.40 ERA. As a batter, he is hitting just .213 with a .645 OPS. On Wednesday, he squares off against the Guardians' Zach Plesac (1-1, 1.53). Los Angeles is a -210 money line favorite in the latest Angels vs. Guardians odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Cleveland is a +180 underdog. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule on Wednesday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Takes seat against lefty

Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Arizona will send out a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Dodgers southpaw Julio Urias in the series finale. Smith will be joined on the bench by fellow lefty-hitting regulars Seth Beer and David Peralta.
PHOENIX, AZ

