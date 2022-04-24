ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Austin Hedges: Homers Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hedges went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees. Hedges gave the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Peyton Wilson: Makes season debut

Wilson (undisclosed) returned from the 7-day injured list Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored for High-A Quad Cities in the affiliate's 8-2 loss to South Bend. Wilson was sidelined for the first two and a half weeks of the season with an unspecified...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Getting breather Wednesday

Turner is not in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. For the first time this season, Turner will not be in the starting lineup. The 37-year-old has struggled a little to open 2022, producing a .206/.257/.254 slash with no homers and three extra-base hits in 63 at-bats. Max Muncy will get the start at third base while Edwin Rios enters the lineup and will bat seventh as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Back on bench Wednesday

Perdomo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Perdomo will hit the bench after a string of four consecutive starts. He'll lose work at shortstop moving forward following Nick Ahmed's return from the injured list, but Perdomo's ability to fill in at second base and third base could allow him to pick up a handful of starts per week. The 22-year-old is getting on base at an excellent .362 clip this season, but he otherwise hasn't offered much production in batting average (.189) or the counting-stats categories.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hedges
CBS Sports

Braves' Alex Dickerson: Second straight start vs. righty

Dickerson will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Dickerson will be included in the starting nine against a right-handed pitcher (Mark Leiter) for the second game in a row, suggesting he's usurped Orlando Arcia as Atlanta's preferred option at DH. Both Dickerson and Arcia will see their opportunities at both DH and in the corner outfield take a hit once Ronald Acuna (knee) is cleared to make his 2022 debut, possibly as soon as this weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Batting average sinks to .127

Merrifield will start at second base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the White Sox. After going a collective 1-for-10 with six strikeouts at the dish while starting both of the past two games out of the leadoff spot while the Royals opposed left-handed pitchers, Merrifield will drop down a spot in the order with Chicago bringing a right-hander (Dylan Cease) to the hill. Though Merrifield doesn't appear in any jeopardy of dropping lower than second in the order, he's undoubtedly been a disappointment for fantasy managers who were banking on him being a stabilizer in the batting-average category. He's hitting just .127 heading into Wednesday's contest, but a .151 BABIP and a Statcast-measured .243 expected batting average suggest that Merrifield is due for some considerable correction in that category.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Remains out of lineup

Arcia isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Arcia has gone 0-for-7 with three walks and two strikeouts in his last three appearances, and he's losing out on regular playing time since he'll take a seat for the third time in the last four games. Marcell Ozuna will start in left field while Alex Dickerson serves as the designated hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Long Ball
CBS Sports

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks odds, line, prediction: 2022 MLB picks, Wednesday, April 27 best bets from top model

The Arizona Diamondbacks (7-11) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-5) on Wednesday afternoon in a National League clash. These teams alternated wins through the first two matchups of the series. In the last contest, Arizona won 5-3 and ended the Dodgers' two-game win streak. Right hander Zac Gallen (0-0, 1.00 ERA) is on the mound for Arizona. Meanwhile, lefty Julio Urias (1-1, 3.00 ERA) gets the nod for Los Angeles.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Aggravates injury, out Wednesday

Myers aggravated a bruise between his right thumb and index finger during Tuesday's win over the Reds and won't play Wednesday, the Associated Press reports. Myers' issue appeared to flare up during his fifth-inning at-bat, and he was replaced in the field by Jose Azocar in the bottom of the sixth. The injury cost Myers three games in mid-April, and Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the reaggravation "looks worse than last time." With that in mind, the veteran outfielder may be in for a multi-game absence, though the Padres have yet to issue an update on the severity of the injury.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Knocks in three runs Tuesday

Cronenworth went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run and three RBI in a 9-6 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday. Cronenworth came up with a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning that appeared to put the game out of reach, though it ultimately proved to be the difference as the Reds stormed back from a 9-1 deficit but fell three runs short. Cronenworth recently went through a seven-game 0-for-23 stretch but has perked up over his past three contests, going 5-for-12 with a homer and four RBI over that stretch.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Jake Fraley: Sits against lefty

Fraley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres. With southpaw MacKenzie Gore on the hill for San Diego, the Reds will send three of their lefty-hitting regulars to the bench in Fraley, Tyler Naquin and Colin Moran to the bench. The Reds are likely to keep shielding Fraley from left-handed pitching while he continues to languish at the plate in all matchups this season, as he enters Wednesday's game with a .517 OPS over 39 plate appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Justin Wilson: Placed on 10-day IL

Wilson was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to April 24. Wilson pitched just once in the last week, and he's apparently dealing with an elbow issue that will force him to miss at least a week and a half. The severity of his injury isn't yet known, but the Reds selected the contract of Phillip Diehl to provide another left-handed arm in the bullpen.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Not starting Wednesday

Lowe isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Mariners. Lowe has started against just two left-handed pitchers this year, and he'll take a seat with southpaw Marco Gonzales on the mound for Seattle. Randy Arozarena will start in left field while Harold Ramirez serves as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy