Glendale, AZ

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Threat to DeJong's starting role

 3 days ago

Sosa will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Reds. Sosa will pick up his second start in three days...

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
What should the St. Louis Cardinals do about Corey Dickerson?

Only a few weeks into the season, the pressure is already mounting on new St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson. The St. Louis Cardinals signed Corey Dickerson on March 17 this offseason without much fanfare. A solid left-handed veteran bat, the goal was to provide some power off the bench, as well as give the team flexibility with promoting or not-promoting younger prospects. Since that day, however, things have gotten complicated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Good, Bad and Ugly of Cardinals series win over Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals won their series over the Cincinnati Reds, making for a successful first road trip of the season. The St. Louis Cardinals took two games of a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds this weekend, making for a successful road trip through Milwaukee, Miami, and Cincinnati. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
What if the St. Louis Cardinals signed Max Scherzer?

What if the St. Louis Cardinals signed Max Scherzer? A deal was never going to happen, but he would have transformed the rotation. Of course, you all heard the rumors and dots connecting Max Scherzer and the Cardinals this offseason. With Scherzer from the St. Louis area and the team needing a frontline starting pitcher, a fit made a lot of sense for both sides.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Cardinals expected to have flexibility at the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to have flexibility at the trade deadline, and have the financial resources available to make a big move. The St. Louis Cardinals’ biggest offseason addition was Steven Matz on a four-year, $44 million contract. It was not the blockbuster move that some observers, myself included, thought they would – and should – make, but it improved their rotation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cardinals' Matz talks free agency: No deal was done with Mets

Steven Matz said he didn't have an agreement to join the New York Mets in free agency before ultimately signing a multi-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals in November. "There were no deals done or anything," Matz said, according to Tim Healey of Newsday. "(Steve Cohen) is a passionate owner. You gotta respect that. But it is what it is. I don't love drama. It's not my personality. I don't love it. I was really excited to come to this organization. That overshadowed it for me."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
2022 MLB odds, picks, best bets for Wednesday, April 27 from proven model: This 4-way parlay pays almost 12-1

Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani takes the mound on Wednesday night when he and the Los Angeles Angels host the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. The two-way Angels star has gotten off to a relatively slow start both on the mound and at the plate. As a pitcher, Ohtani is 1-2 with a 4.40 ERA. As a batter, he is hitting just .213 with a .645 OPS. On Wednesday, he squares off against the Guardians' Zach Plesac (1-1, 1.53). Los Angeles is a -210 money line favorite in the latest Angels vs. Guardians odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Cleveland is a +180 underdog. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule on Wednesday.
MLB
Dodgers' Will Smith: Not starting Wednesday

Smith is not starting Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Smith started each of the last two games at catcher, going 3-for-7 with a double, homer and four RBI, but he'll take a seat Wednesday. Austin Barnes will start behind the plate and bat ninth as the Dodgers finish their series against the Diamondbacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
White Sox's Luis Robert: Still bothered by groin

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Robert continued to feel "a little discomfort" with his groin while moving side to side, which is why the outfielder isn't included in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Manager Rick Hahn said a...
CHICAGO, IL
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Out with knee injury

Mondesi (knee) is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. The shortstop was forced to exit Tuesday's win early with knee discomfort and it'll at least sideline him for one contest. More information on his injury will likely come later Wednesday. Nicky Lopez will slide over to shortstop while Edward Olivares enters the lineup in right field and will bat eighth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Batting average sinks to .127

Merrifield will start at second base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the White Sox. After going a collective 1-for-10 with six strikeouts at the dish while starting both of the past two games out of the leadoff spot while the Royals opposed left-handed pitchers, Merrifield will drop down a spot in the order with Chicago bringing a right-hander (Dylan Cease) to the hill. Though Merrifield doesn't appear in any jeopardy of dropping lower than second in the order, he's undoubtedly been a disappointment for fantasy managers who were banking on him being a stabilizer in the batting-average category. He's hitting just .127 heading into Wednesday's contest, but a .151 BABIP and a Statcast-measured .243 expected batting average suggest that Merrifield is due for some considerable correction in that category.
CHICAGO, IL
Reds' Justin Wilson: Placed on 10-day IL

Wilson was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to April 24. Wilson pitched just once in the last week, and he's apparently dealing with an elbow issue that will force him to miss at least a week and a half. The severity of his injury isn't yet known, but the Reds selected the contract of Phillip Diehl to provide another left-handed arm in the bullpen.
CINCINNATI, OH
Reds' Jake Fraley: Sits against lefty

Fraley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres. With southpaw MacKenzie Gore on the hill for San Diego, the Reds will send three of their lefty-hitting regulars to the bench in Fraley, Tyler Naquin and Colin Moran to the bench. The Reds are likely to keep shielding Fraley from left-handed pitching while he continues to languish at the plate in all matchups this season, as he enters Wednesday's game with a .517 OPS over 39 plate appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Knocks in three runs Tuesday

Cronenworth went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run and three RBI in a 9-6 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday. Cronenworth came up with a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning that appeared to put the game out of reach, though it ultimately proved to be the difference as the Reds stormed back from a 9-1 deficit but fell three runs short. Cronenworth recently went through a seven-game 0-for-23 stretch but has perked up over his past three contests, going 5-for-12 with a homer and four RBI over that stretch.
SAN DIEGO, CA

