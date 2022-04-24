Royals' Edward Olivares starting Sunday

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Herrera is getting the nod behind the plate while batting ninth in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Herrera for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Ramirez will fill the designated hitter role on Wednesday and bat third versus left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Mariners. Josh Lowe will move to the bench. numberFire's models project Ramirez for 9.8...
San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Daulton Jefferies and the Oakland Athletics. Joey Bart is starting at catcher over Casali and hitting ninth. The Giants have been alternating starts between the two backstops for every game since April 16.
Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pache will start in center field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Mickey McDonald returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pache for 7.2 FanDuel points...
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Chris Paddack and the Minnesota Twins. Derek Hill is starting in center field over Baddoo and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Hill for 8.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,000...
Oakland Athletics infielder Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bethancourt will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Seth Brown returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 7.3 FanDuel points...
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Daulton Jefferies and the Oakland Athletics. Bart is starting at catcher over Curt Casali and hitting ninth. The Giants have been alternating starts between the two backstops for every game since April 16. numberFire’s...
Cleveland Guardians utility option Josh Naylor is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. The Guardians are holding the lefty-hitting Naylor out of the lineup against a talented southpaw in Sandoval. Oscar Mercado is replacing Naylor in right field and hitting sixth.
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Heim will catch for left-hander Taylor Hearn on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Mitch Garver moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski will start Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Suwinski was called up from Double-A Altoona to replace Bryan Reynolds - who is on the COVID-19 injured list - on the active roster. And in his first day in the bigs, Suwinski will draw the start. He's getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff.
Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed pitcher Dillon Peters will start on Wednesday versus the Milwaukee Brewers. Bryse Wilson was initially penciled in for the Pirates, but the club announced on Wednesday morning that Peters will make his first start of the season. The 29-year-old southpaw has made five relief appearances this season across 10 1/3 scoreless innings.
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alcantara is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Alcantara for 0.6 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Herrera and Carson Kelly have now alternated starts at catcher in seven consecutive games. Kelly is batting sixth on Wednesday. numberFire’s models project Kelly for 6.7 FanDuel...
Cleveland Guardians infielder/outfielder Richie Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Palacios went 2-for-3 in his MLB debut on Monday. Steven Kwan (hamstring) remains out Tuesday, but Ernie Clement is replacing Palacios in left field and hitting seventh.
Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Seth Beer is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Diamondbacks only have one left-handed bat in the lineup as they take on the Dodgers' southpaw. Matt Davidson is replacing Beer in the DH spot and batting third.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians. Brandon Marsh (illness) is replacing Adell in left field and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project Marsh for 9.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $3,100...
