Rocky Mount, NC

North Carolina mom, boyfriend charged in children’s deaths

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina mother and her boyfriend have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after her two young children died Saturday.

Rocky Mount Police say the 1-year-old girl and her 3-month-old baby brother were found unresponsive Saturday morning and declared dead at a nearby hospital. Police have not released additional details about the circumstances of their death.

Later Saturday, police arrested the mother and her boyfriend, both 21. They were each charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse.

Police said their investigation continues and that further charges are possible once the medical examiner’s office completes its report.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

