Webb County, TX

Miss Pre-teen Texas International recognized by Webb Co.

By Christian Alejandro Ocampo
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
Anaregina Guerra was recognized by the Webb County Commissioners Court for her philonthropic work and winning the crown of Miss Pre-Teen Texas International in March. (Christian Alejandro Ocampo)

Anaregina Guerra,11, was crowned as Miss Pre-Teen Texas International in early March and was recognized by the Webb County commissioner’s court on April 11.

Amid her success at the Arlington, Texas pageant, Guerra will soon move on to represent Texas and Webb at the July International Pageant in Kingsport, Tennessee.

“All I can say is congratulations to you. You are a true leader, and you are going to be a great leader in our community as well,” Commissioner Rosario Wawi Tijerina said.

Guerra competed against girls from around the state March 6 in the fitness-wear, fun fashion, evening gown and interview categories. Per her bio, her platform is built on promoting kindness and encourages girls to be leaders. According to the Texas International Pageant, Anaregina was crowned by Miss Texas Preteen International 2021, Bayleigh Figueroa, before a sold-out audience.

However, aside from her role as the 2022 Miss Pre-Teen Texas and being a fifth grade honor student at Trautmann Elementary, she is also the founder of the Queens Bee Kind project, which sells motivational items at pop-up shops with 100% profits used to purchase gifts and sponsor events for community children in need.

Furthermore on Easter, Guerra donated Easter baskets to children living at Laredo Bethany House.

“Her belief is that every child deserves to be celebrated,” Tijerina stated.

“I was super excited when I won this title, because I was competing with girls from all over Texas, and I’m even more excited that I’m going to represent Texas in an international pageant in Tennessee,” Guerra said in response.

The commissioners praised Guerra's powerful communication skills, as County Judge Tano Tijerina said left him speechless.

According to their website, the International Pageant system has been developed to promote today's women, their accomplishments and commitment to family and marriage. They state that around the world, women are finding this system to be the opportunity to work with their husband and family to become positive role models in their community.

Competition scoring for the Pre-Teen Texas competition is 40%/30% Interview, 30%/35% Evening gown and 30%/35% Fun Fashion. The pageant entry fee starts at $495 for all divisions.

Guerra is part of the 2022 Texas Queens including Zoey Daly, Kayla Mugweru, Kelsey Cameron, Tinja Anderson and Jennifer Daly.

“She’s just outstanding,” Commissioner Cindy Liendo said. “I get emotional because you are very inspiring, and I know you are a role model to so many young women at your school, in our entire community and now all of Texas. So congratulations. We are very proud of you, and we know you are going to go on and win the next title, and we hope to see you back here more often.”

