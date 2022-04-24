Boil advisory LIFTED in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mo. – A boil advisory issued on Thursday, April 21 for Mansfield has now been lifted.

On Thursday, residents were encouraged to boil water due to potential contamination during water tower maintenance. As of Sunday, April 24, all test sample results have come back negative and the advisory has now been lifted.

About 1,200 residents were in the area under advisory.

