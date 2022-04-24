ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, MO

Boil advisory LIFTED in Mansfield

By Connor Wilson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDJMa_0fImDMYR00

MANSFIELD, Mo. – A boil advisory issued on Thursday, April 21 for Mansfield has now been lifted.

On Thursday, residents were encouraged to boil water due to potential contamination during water tower maintenance. As of Sunday, April 24, all test sample results have come back negative and the advisory has now been lifted.

About 1,200 residents were in the area under advisory.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

How Springfield plans to slow traffic in Parkcrest neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Neighbors in south Springfield are concerned about drivers using their streets as a shortcut, so the city is stepping in to help. The plan is to use traffic calming measures for six months because of the Republic Road Widening Project. According to the city of Springfield, many drivers use Broadway Avenue between […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Summer help needed for Springfield pools and ball fields

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Summer activities are right around the corner, but help is needed to make it all happen. Officials with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board said they’re still needing workers to fill numerous positions at their pools and ball fields. “We want to open all of our pools this summer, but the key ingredient […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
KOLR10 News

Fatal tractor accident in Texas County

ROBY, Mo. — A man from Roby was killed in a tractor accident on Wednesday, April 20. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Johnny Berry, 67, was driving a compact utility tractor when the tractor ran off Hartzog Road over a low water bridge around 5 p.m. Berry was thrown from the tractor and […]
ROBY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar
KSNT News

National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in western Kansas Saturday

WESTERN KANSAS (KSNW) — Wind, hail, severe weather, and multiple possible tornadoes went through the western part of Kansas overnight, causing damage across the Sunflower State. The National Weather Service says they have confirmed two tornadoes from last night’s storms. Shortly after 1 a.m., an EF-1 tornado occurred just east of Selden, with winds around […]
KANSAS STATE
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews clear crash on I-44 in western Greene County

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews have cleared the scene of a crash west of Springfield on Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash in western Greene County near mile marker 64 around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Lanes were blocked for more than an hour as crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KAKE TV

Powerful storm hits multiple Kansas cities

SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) – According to Kansas Representative Adam Smith, a brief line of storms rolled trough at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. He referred to the weather as "tornadic activity." "It's difficult to look at the devastation and praise God, Smith said. "But sometimes we never realize...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KTTS

Traffic Slowdowns In Springfield This Week

The city of Springfield starts a new traffic project this week aimed at slowing down traffic in the Parkcrest Neighborhood. Public Works crews plan to test out some temporary elements to see how a permanent installation will perform.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield Fire Department shares 2022 quarterly fire safety report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department released its first quarterly fire safety report of 2022. Since the beginning of the year, the fire department has answered 2,900 calls, installed 106 smoke alarms and assisted with COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Fire station 10 was also reopened during the first quarter. The project cost over half a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ceremony scheduled for new Greene County jail cornerstone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The new Greene County Jail’s Cornerstone Dedication will be held on Friday, May 13. The ceremony will include speeches from Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon and Sheriff Jim Arnott. The event will also include a grand procession by a local masonic lodge, posting of the colors by a local high school ROTC group […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KTTS

How Springfield Is Trying To Stop Speeding In One Neighborhood

(KTTS News) — The city of Springfield starts a new traffic project this week aimed at cutting back on speeding in the Parkcrest Neighborhood. Public Works crews plan to test out some temporary elements to see how a permanent installation will perform. The new pilot program involves the installation...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Stone County (Mo.) health leaders suggest well water testing following recent rains

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - The Stone County (Mo.) Health Department encourages homeowners with private wells to test their drinking water for bacteria. Health leaders say that they notice an increase in unsatisfactory water sample results due to heavy rain and flooding every spring. Stone County’s Environmental Public Health Specialist Chris Thornton says you should get your well water tested at least once a year. He suggests more for homes with pregnant women, children, the elderly, or immunocompromised.
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy