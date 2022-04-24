Look: Birthday Photo From Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Went Viral

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel shocked the NFL world last week when he requested a trade from the organization. Samuel is on the last year of his contract with the 49ers, and he is reportedly looking for a contract in the range of what Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill received this offseason. The team was in negotiation with Samuel on his new deal, but he appears pretty dead set on being traded if his recent actions are any indication.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO