Saint Louis County, MO

Man shot and killed in Hazelwood Central High School parking lot

By Jaime Travers
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County detectives are investigating a homicide in the 15800 block of New Halls Ferry Road in north county. Police say a man was fatally shot.

At around 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting at the Hazelwood Central High School on New Halls Ferry Road. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim is not a student and the shooting does not appear to be related to the school in any way.

This investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

