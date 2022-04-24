Andrew Knapp sitting on Sunday for Pittsburgh

In 1984, a young businessman by the name of Pat Bowlen purchased a majority interest in the Denver Broncos. Bowlen purchased the team for around $70 million dollars, which at the time made the team the highest-priced franchise in the league. Bowlen would go on to turn the middle-of-the-road franchise into a highly respected, championship-winning one. During his ownership, the team won seven AFC Championships, three Super Bowls, and 13 AFC West titles. Bowlen’s success with the team lead to him being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.
