Pittsburgh, PA

Andrew Knapp sitting on Sunday for Pittsburgh

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Pirates catcher Andrew Knapp is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's...

www.numberfire.com

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

1st place Mariners’ unprecedented X-Factor will make Angels, Astros look twice

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros received plenty of hype entering the 2022 season. Los Angeles finally made some moves to upgrade their pitching staff while featuring superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in their lineup. Houston has been the class of the American League West over the past few years and they are still a force to be reckoned with. However, it is the Seattle Mariners who currently are in first place in the division.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 4/27/22

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. As a result of this, the primary method of selecting hitters is to "stack" certain teams in good spots to produce. Most of the top stacks on a given day come with hefty salaries. In addition to that, a vast majority of pitchers with the upside to win tournaments are high-salaried hurlers.
MLB
numberfire.com

Jack Suwinski making MLB debut Tuesday night for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski will start Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Suwinski was called up from Double-A Altoona to replace Bryan Reynolds - who is on the COVID-19 injured list - on the active roster. And in his first day in the bigs, Suwinski will draw the start. He's getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Pat McAfee: USFL is “so dead”

Pat McAfee knows a thing or two about what it takes for a pro football league to survive. Before he was the host of a popular daily podcast and show, McAfee spent eight seasons in the NFL playing for the Indianapolis Colts. He then worked as a sideline reporter for the 2020 version of the XFL, which might have seen a second year if not for the pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Get to know the potential owners of the Denver Broncos amid the sale of the franchise

In 1984, a young businessman by the name of Pat Bowlen purchased a majority interest in the Denver Broncos. Bowlen purchased the team for around $70 million dollars, which at the time made the team the highest-priced franchise in the league. Bowlen would go on to turn the middle-of-the-road franchise into a highly respected, championship-winning one. During his ownership, the team won seven AFC Championships, three Super Bowls, and 13 AFC West titles. Bowlen’s success with the team lead to him being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.
DENVER, CO
#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Chicago Cubs
numberfire.com

Nick Solak sitting for Texas on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Nick Solak is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Solak will move to the bench on Tuesday with Brad Miller starting in left field. Miller will bat first versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. numberFire's models project Miller for 11.4 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Wednesday 4/27/22

We get a worry-free slate in terms of weather, and it's a good one for pitching, with viable options at multiple salary tiers. Implied totals continue to be somewhat muted due to mild temperatures and this year's deadened baseballs. Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main...
MLB
numberfire.com

Eli White sitting for Rangers on Tuesday

Texas Rangers outfielder Eli White is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. White will move to the bench on Tuesday with Kole Calhoun starting in right field. Calhoun will bat sixth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 9.4 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Bryan Reynolds placed on COVID-19 IL for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. Reynolds has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the team has placed him on the injured list, sidelining him for at least 5 days - or sooner, if he produces two negative tests. Teammate Cole Tucker was also placed on the COVID-19 IL. Jack Suwinski and Tucupita Marcano have been called up from Double-A Altoona.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Christian Lopes batting eighth for Oakland on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics infielder Christian Lopes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Lopes will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Billy McKinney returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopes for 6.5 FanDuel points...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Nick Ahmed sitting for Arizona on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Nick Ahmed is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ahmed is being replaced at shortstop by Geraldo Perdomo versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. In 9 plate appearances this season, Ahmed has a .222 batting average with a .556 OPS...
PHOENIX, AZ

