SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, two clerks allegedly stole thousands of dollars from two villages. Anna Marie Ferguson, 50, is accused of stealing approximately $12,285.50 from the Village of Florien from the end of 2020 until March 2022. Florien’s CPA notices the irregularities and reported it to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office. Ferguson was placed on paid leave on March and was later fired.

SABINE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO