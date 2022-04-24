4Ever Family: John
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our "4Ever Family" partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
John is a very loving and kind 13-year-old, who is competitive and loves to play basketball, football, & soccer. Along with his athletic ability, John is very friendly and makes friends wherever he goes, as he has a great sense of humor and enjoys making others laugh and smile.
John is seeking to become part of a loving and active family, that will encourage him to explore and develop his talents in sports and extracurricular activities.
If you think you could be John’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org — there you can find the schedule of adoption information meetings for the Rio Grande Valley.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.
