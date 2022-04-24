60-year-old Mobile man accused of murder in Friday night shooting death expected in court Monday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting another man to death Friday night is expected in court Monday. Jail records say 60-year-old Joseph Peterson is scheduled in court for a bond hearing Monday morning.

Peterson is accused of shooting and killing another man Friday night on St. Charles Avenue in Mobile. When officers arrived on the scene Friday night, they say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The injuries he sustained were life-threatening and he was pronounced dead on the scene by Mobile Fire-Rescue. No details have been released about what led up to the shooting.

Peterson has an extensive arrest record. According to jail records Peterson has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail more than two dozen times since 1991. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

