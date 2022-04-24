ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

60-year-old Mobile man accused of murder in Friday night shooting death expected in court Monday morning

By Chad Petri
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting another man to death Friday night is expected in court Monday. Jail records say 60-year-old Joseph Peterson is scheduled in court for a bond hearing Monday morning.

Peterson is accused of shooting and killing another man Friday night on St. Charles Avenue in Mobile. When officers arrived on the scene Friday night, they say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The injuries he sustained were life-threatening and he was pronounced dead on the scene by Mobile Fire-Rescue. No details have been released about what led up to the shooting.

Peterson has an extensive arrest record. According to jail records Peterson has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail more than two dozen times since 1991. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Man sentenced to 50 years for shooting disabled uncle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting his disabled uncle in the chest was sentenced to serve 50 years by a Mobile County judge on Thursday, according to the Mobile District Attorney's Office Facebook page. A jury convicted Elante McCuien of assault in the first degree on Jan. 11.
Cloverdale Dr. homicide suspect arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect in the homicide at Cloverdale Dr. has been arrested.  Jason Chestang turned himself into Mobile Police Tuesday, April 19 after Mobile Police identified him as the suspect in a homicide that happened Friday at Cloverdale Drive. Chestang is suspected of shooting Christopher Brunson Friday afternoon at the 900 block
Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in
Mobile Police identify man shot at St. Charles Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who was shot and killed at St. Charles Avenue. Davie Lee Phillips was shot and killed Friday, April 22 at the 300 block of St. Charles Avenue near St. Stephens Road. Mobile Police believed the shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene,
Fugitive of the Week: Clinton Pettaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we're bringing you information about Clinton Lemont Pettaway Clinton Lemont Pettaway was sentenced to 12 months  to serve with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons after being
Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D'Iberville Police Department. According to D'Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
11 arrested in Mobile gambling ring sting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 11 people were arrested Wednesday for an illegal gambling ring bust. Mobile Police's Narcotics/Vice Unit executed a search warrant at multiple homes on Highland Avenue.As a result of the search, 32 grams of marijuana was seized along with $4,022 in gambling proceeds, and one firearm was taken for safekeeping. Police said
PennLive.com

Deputy gets shot 5 times by his father during family dispute, kills him with return fire

An Alabama deputy sheriff is recovering after he was shot five times by his father following a domestic dispute involving the deputy's parents, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a press conference to chronicle the events of the Friday afternoon incident that left the deputy's father dead. The slain man's name has not been released but authorities identified the wounded off-duty deputy as Cedric Law, a 26-year-old who has been on the force about two years.
Mobile Police investigating missing person case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for help finding a man who went missing in Mobile. Josten Peters, 28, was reported missing by his family to Mobile Police on March 29, 2022. Officials said he has a history of walking away from his home. Peters was last seen wearing
