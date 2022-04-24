ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas Jayhawks junior guard Christian Braun declares for NBA Draft, keeps return open

By Gary Bedore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRMs6_0fImB4p200

Kansas junior guard Christian Braun has decided to enter his name in the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self said there is still a chance the 6-foot-7, 218-pound graduate of Blue Valley Northwest High School could return for a senior season. He has until June 1 to remove his name from the draft if he wishes to maintain his college eligibility. The NBA Draft is June 23.

“We all believe Christian is a first-round talent,” Self said Sunday. “We think he has a shot to go high in the draft and we are very hopeful that he does. If he doesn’t get the feedback, he wants to keep his amateur eligibility available to him and keep his options open to return to school.

“I honestly believe if Christian performs like he is capable of performing, he’s a guy who is talented enough that the feedback he’ll receive is one that he can be a high draft pick and then it will be Christian’s and his family’s decision to do whatever they want to do after that.”

Braun averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds a game for KU during its 34-6 national championship season.

Braun wrote Sunday on Twitter: “Just a kid from Kansas. That’s where I started this journey. Now, three years later I’m a National Champion. None of that would be possible though, without the best teammates, coaches, and fans in the world.

“To say I love Kansas would be an understatement. This place is beyond special. No matter where life or basketball takes me, I will be a Jayhawk forever and represent this program to the best of my abilities.

“With that being said, after talking with my coaches and family, I would like to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. Who knows that the future holds but I look forward to learning a lot over these next few months in this process.

“Thank you for your support every time we stepped on the court representing this amazing basketball program. Forever a Jayhawk!”

KU senior forward David McCormack on Tuesday indicated he entered his name in the draft. Sports agency Seven1 Sports and Entertainment Group has announced the signing of KU redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson as a client in advance of the draft. Wilson has yet to put out a statement indicating his future plans.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

KU Barnstorming tour starts at Wichita East High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas men’s national champion basketball team started their barnstorming tour in Wichita on Saturday at East High School. It was their first of many stops across the state to celebrate their achievements. KSN talked to some Jayhawk fans in line to meet the players and get autographs. “I’m […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Kansas Jayhawks#Jayhawk#Basketball#Sports#Twitter#Ku#The Nba Draft
WIBW

KU men’s hoops adds Topeka to barnstorming tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The recently crowned national champs will stop in Topeka Friday, April 29 as part of their barnstorming tour. KU’s celebration tour launched Saturday in Wichita. “What an unbelievable turnout there was in Wichita this past Saturday,” KU senior Mitch Lightfoot said. “Thank you for the...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Self
Salina Post

Governor honors KU basketball national championship team

TOPEKA —Governor Laura Kelly hosted the NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions Kansas Jayhawks at the Statehouse Monday for a special celebration. The governor greeting the players and coaches and then read a proclamation designating April 25 as the "KU men's basketball national championship victory day." The official proclamation signed...
TOPEKA, KS
On3.com

Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele enters transfer portal

Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, he told On3. The 6-foot-5 guard has spent the last four years in Stillwater. “First, I would like to thank Oklahoma State for these past four years. Graduating from Oklahoma State will be one of my biggest achievements. I want to thank the staff, players, and community for everything you’ve done. After talking to my family and other people who have been with me on this journey, I’ve decided to not declare for the 2022 NBA Draft and instead enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Running my own race at my own pace is what I’ve always done, and it has gotten me exactly where God wants me to be. I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds for me,” Likekele said in a statement to On3.
STILLWATER, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Sooners Run-Rule Jayhawks, Sweep Series

The Oklahoma baseball team put an emphatic exclamation on its series sweep of Kansas with a 24-4 victory in seven innings Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark. The Sooners (25-13, 7-5 Big 12) exploded for nine runs in the second inning – all with two outs – and led 19-4 after four innings. OU registered 14 hits and drew 11 walks in the game. For the weekend, Oklahoma totaled 46 runs on 46 hits and 26 walks, outscoring the Jayhawks (16-23, 2-10 Big 12) 46 to 12.
NORMAN, OK
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
427
Followers
165
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy