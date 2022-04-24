‘A new beginning for us,’ Mission’s National Butterfly Center reopens

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The National Butterfly Center has re-opened to the public after several threats forced the center to close.

Marianna Treviño-Wright, Executive Director for The National Butterfly Center said some threats involved border wall initiatives and an altercation with a Virginia congressional candidate.

She said closing the center was difficult because of its impact on the community.

“We’ve been closed for several months; we really missed having the community here as well as visitors,” said Treviño-Wright.

Treviño-Wright said the reopening of the center was made possible with new security measures in place.

“It is a new beginning for us,” she said.

Treviño-Wright said the butterfly center has always been an open space for families to learn about the beauty of wildlife.

“Every day should be earth day and we’d like to teach people how they can do that in practical ways that make real impact on their home landscape in the community, at school and at work so that we can make the most of the time and the life that we have here on planet earth,” she said.

According to Treviño-Wright, the goal is to continue to increase support for the butterfly center and raise awareness.

“Increase visitorship, to increase our outreach and to increase the number of people who decide to plant native for butterflies, bugs and the birds and other wildlife that need all of those insects to live because insects are the bottom of the food chain,” she said.

Treviño-Wright said the butterfly center will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

