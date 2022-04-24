ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Camila Cabello Rocks Daisy Dukes & White Crop Top At Coachella With Girlfriends: Photos

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DoSYC_0fImACuE00
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Camila Cabello decided to have a little fun with friends after working so hard on the release of her new album Familia and her outrageous musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. The ‘Bam Bam’ singer was spotted letting her hair down with a group of gal pals at Coachella on Saturday (April 23). Rocking a tiny cutoff tee, ripped daisy dukes and a bandana, Camila looked ready to party in the desert at the second weekend of the famed music festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWjkd_0fImACuE00
Camila Cabello stepped out with friends at Coachella on April 23, 2022. (BACKGRID)

A hangout with BFFs might have been exactly what Camila needed after the electrifying performance of her new single “Psychofreak” with Willow Smith on SNL. The daring duo slayed for the episode, which was hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal. “Everybody says they miss the old me/I been on this ride since I was fifteen/I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down,” Camila crooned during the song, which she previously said references her split with Fifth Harmony.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Camila revealed the song, which is off the new album Familia, allowed her to come to a “good place” with the members of her former girl group Fifth Harmony, which she left in 2016 to follow a solo career. “We have been like supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff,” Camila said of the other members Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui. “I’m like in a really good place with them.”

Meanwhile, fans want to know more about what is going on with Camila’s personal life — or her love life to be more precise! Since she broke off her two-year romance with Shawn Mendes back in November, Camila has her followers in a frenzy trying to find some answers. Fortunately, they got some when Camila appeared in a video for Vogue in April, where she revealed her relationship status since splitting from Shawn. “Now that I’m single, I wear a lot more lipstick and red lips and brown lips,” she explained during a makeup tutorial. “I don’t like the feeling of kissing someone with gloss on. It’s a lot. So now that I’m not kissing anybody, it’s gloss time, baby!”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Charli XCX Rocks Sheer Red Crop Top & Red Velvet Skirt After NYC Show: Photos

Charli XCX, 29, knows how to make a lasting impression and that’s exactly what she did on Saturday! The singer finished her epic show, which was for her Crash the Live Tour, at Manhattan Center in New York City, and then posed for eye-catching photos in a stylish and sexy outfit. It included a sheer red crop top and long matching velvet skirt as well as a burgundy fur wrap around her body and arms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Reveals How She Supports Son Noah, 9, Amidst Bullying For Wearing Dresses

When Megan Fox, 35, was asked in a new interview with U.K. Glamour about her eldest son Noah Green, 9, wearing dresses, she was moved to tears. “I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them,” she told the outlet, explaining how she taught her children (her other two sons are Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5) that “you can express yourself through your clothing however you want.”
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Paulina Gretzky Changes Into Plunging Silk Cowl Neck Dress For Wedding Reception: Photos

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially married. The couple tied the knot at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee on April 24 and Paulina looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a slew of different gowns. One of our favorite dresses was her custom Vera Wang silk dress for the reception, which you can see in the second slide from a slideshow posted by a wedding guest.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Dinah Jane
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Lauren Jauregui
Person
Ally Brooke
Person
Shawn Mendes
Person
Normani
HollywoodLife

Paulina Gretzky’s Wedding Dress: She Rocks Sheer, Hand-Beaded Gown For Nuptials

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially married! The model, 33, and professional golfer, 37, tied the knot on April 23, and two days later, Paulina shared the first photo of her wedding dress, which you can see here. Paulina wore Vera Wang for her nuptials, choosing “a custom light ivory diaphanous hand beaded crystal gown with a plunging neckline and back.” Her blonde hair was styled in long, cascading curls for the big day.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ne-Yo’s Wife: Facts About Crystal Renay After Their 2nd Wedding — Plus, His Past Romances

Ne-Yo, 42, got married for a second time on Sunday April 24. The music icon and his wife Crystal Renay, 36, tied the knot in a vow-renewing ceremony at the Resorts World rooftop in Las Vegas. Besides sharing vows and, of course, partying, the pair had tons of special guests, including Nene Leakes and Tammy Rivera of Real Housewives of Atlanta, per TMZ. While the pair celebrated their second wedding, find out more about Crystal and Ne-Yo’s previous marriages.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella#Music Festival#Snl#Fifth Harmony#Reuters#Familia
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Basinger Reveals Agoraphobia Battle Left Her Housebound For Years: I Had To ‘Relearn Everything’

Kim Basinger, 68, revealed her struggle with agoraphobia in the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s online talk show, Red Table Talk. The actress appeared on the show with her daughter Ireland Baldwin opened up about the effects caused by the phobia, which is an extreme fear of entering open or crowded places, and how they caused her to be housebound for years, in the in-depth interview, which is set to air on April 27.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Harry Potter’ Actors Who’ve Died In Real Life: Alan Rickman, John Hurt, & More

The first film of the Harry Potter series was released in 2001 and instantly became a box office hit, paving the way for an ever-growing franchise. Even years after the movies wrapped production in 2011, the stars – Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint – cannot get away from questions about reunions and reboots. Speaking on that note in March 2022, Daniel, who played the titular character of Harry Potter, said he’s not “really interested” in starring in an adaption of the Harry Potter-themed Broadway hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Shows Off His Big Biceps While Out With Jennifer Lopez In LA: Photos

Buffed up Ben! Ben Affleck proves he’s the best man for the job of future husband to Jennifer Lopez, recently spotted carrying some heavy equipment for her outside an L.A. studio. The Tender Bar actor put his biceps to work as he lugged several storage cases and camera equipment for his fiancée as she followed dutifully behind in a white “Coca-Cola” tee and wide leg jeans.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Rocks Sleek Black & White Suits For Court Battle With Rob Kardashian: Photos

Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian family is almost as dramatic as the suits she’s wearing throughout the trial. On Monday (Apr. 25), Blac (b. Angela White, 33) headed to the trial wearing a dramatic black pantsuit. The jacket’s single button was fastened at Chyna’s waist, giving her a stunning figure. She paired the look with trousers that reached the heels giving her some extra height. Coupled with a tight hairstyle, Chyna was ready to take on Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the KarJenner empire.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
16K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy