Camila Cabello Rocks Daisy Dukes & White Crop Top At Coachella With Girlfriends: Photos

Camila Cabello decided to have a little fun with friends after working so hard on the release of her new album Familia and her outrageous musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. The ‘Bam Bam’ singer was spotted letting her hair down with a group of gal pals at Coachella on Saturday (April 23). Rocking a tiny cutoff tee, ripped daisy dukes and a bandana, Camila looked ready to party in the desert at the second weekend of the famed music festival.

A hangout with BFFs might have been exactly what Camila needed after the electrifying performance of her new single “Psychofreak” with Willow Smith on SNL. The daring duo slayed for the episode, which was hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal. “Everybody says they miss the old me/I been on this ride since I was fifteen/I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down,” Camila crooned during the song, which she previously said references her split with Fifth Harmony.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Camila revealed the song, which is off the new album Familia, allowed her to come to a “good place” with the members of her former girl group Fifth Harmony, which she left in 2016 to follow a solo career. “We have been like supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff,” Camila said of the other members Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui. “I’m like in a really good place with them.”

Meanwhile, fans want to know more about what is going on with Camila’s personal life — or her love life to be more precise! Since she broke off her two-year romance with Shawn Mendes back in November, Camila has her followers in a frenzy trying to find some answers. Fortunately, they got some when Camila appeared in a video for Vogue in April, where she revealed her relationship status since splitting from Shawn. “Now that I’m single, I wear a lot more lipstick and red lips and brown lips,” she explained during a makeup tutorial. “I don’t like the feeling of kissing someone with gloss on. It’s a lot. So now that I’m not kissing anybody, it’s gloss time, baby!”