Crookston, MN

Sandbag help urgently needed in Crookston, Mn

By Bonnie Amistadi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: The Emergency Operations Center in Crookston has confirmed to Flag Family Media that there has been a small breach in the dike system in Crookston along the Red Lake River....

Bring Me The News

National Guard joins emergency response as major flooding hits Grand Forks, Crookston

The onslaught of spring storms is creating significant flooding issues along the Red River Basin in North Dakota and Minnesota. The situation has escalated to the point that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist with emergency flood operations in several counties where emergency operation plans are already activated.
POLK COUNTY, MN
Thief River Falls Times

Red Lake Watershed to close Schirrick Dam

The Red Lake Watershed District (District) will close the Schirrick Dam gates on the Black River at 1:00 p.m. on April 24, 2022. This is being done as a measure to reduce flood flows and stages downstream on the Red Lake River and the Red River of the North. Owners of property within the reservoir are advised that water levels will be increasing and personal property within the reservoir may be inundated.
RED LAKE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

National Guard Heads To Crookston To Help With Flooding

CROOKSTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Fast-rising waters quickly filled parts of northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas over the weekend. After storms hit Polk County, the Red Lake River ran over, flooding many people’s homes. The Minnesota National Guard announced Monday afternoon that 51 soldiers with the 134th Brigade Support Battalion in Little Falls are headed up to the area to help and get the community ready for even more problems this week. The river is expected to crest on Thursday. (credit: CBS) “It’s very scary, especially with myself. I lived in Grand Forks during the ’97 flood, and it kind of brings back memories of all that pain of losing a lot of things over there as well,” Crookston resident Karen Swatlowski said. Several counties, including Polk, have already declared a state of emergency. For the time being, community facilities, like a sports center, are being used as makeshift shelters. There was also a tornado in Crookston this weekend. The National Weather Service confirmed a twister tore across some farm fields Saturday night, tracking about half a mile.
CROOKSTON, MN
SuperTalk 1270

Flood Fight 2022, North Dakota’s Dire Need For Sandbag Volunteers

Historic is the worst word in weather vocabulary. Whether it's historic rainfall, snowfall, cold, or heat, any natural event that qualifies as historic often has disastrous effects on people and property. Many communities along the North Dakota/Minnesota border are now facing historic river levels and are mobilizing efforts to keep that rising water within the riverbank.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Local
Minnesota Government
Crookston, MN
Government
City
Crookston, MN
