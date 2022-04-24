ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, SD

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Harding, Perkins by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 12:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert in eastern Kern County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Gallia, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Ohio, Jackson OH and Gallia Counties. In West Virginia, Wyoming, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Mason, Cabell, Boone and Northwest Raleigh Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
SPRING, TX
News 12

Cool with gustier winds Wednesday ahead of weekend warmup

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says gusty winds and a chill will move back in before a warmup this weekend. WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Much cooler and windy with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50s. Chance for a brief light rain shower or two in the afternoon. Lows around 37.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Huerfano County through 1215 PM MDT At 1152 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Walsenburg, or 21 miles east of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Huerfano County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Northwest Raleigh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Kanawha; Lincoln; Mason; Northwest Raleigh; Putnam; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Ohio, Jackson OH and Gallia Counties. In West Virginia, Wyoming, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Mason, Cabell, Boone and Northwest Raleigh Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOONE COUNTY, WV

