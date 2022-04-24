ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Division II RB transfer Brison Cobbins commits to Oregon

By Don Smalley
 3 days ago

Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning was determined to make the Spring Game a big recruiting tool and so far, it has worked to secure at least one commitment.

Brison Cobbins, a transfer running back out of Missouri Western, a Division II school, was at the Spring Game and announced his commitment to the Ducks after the festivities.

Coming out of Kansas City and Bishop Miege High School, Cobbins rushed for 1,300 yards and 24 TDs as a senior and holds the school record with 4,735 rushing yards.

Oregon hopes Cobbins is the first of many commitments to be secured after an estimated 42,000 fans flocked to Autzen to get their first look at the 2022 team.

Coaching Quotes: Dan Lanning discusses first game in Autzen, necessary improvements

