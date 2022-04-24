Shreveport Man Sentenced for Trafficking Narcotics

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that, on April 19, 2022, DUVELL LONDON, JR., 41, of St. Rose, La., and JEREMY LEVANDA, age 40, of Destrehan, La., were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Wendy Vitter on drug trafficking charges. LONDON previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), 841(b)(1)(C), and 846. LONDON further pled guilty to 4 counts of distribution of controlled substances, 3 counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and 4 counts of use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. LEVANDA previously pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and one count of use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

