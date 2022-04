CAMDEN, S.C. — Laurie Parks and her husband, who own three historical buildings in downtown Camden, are working on trying to bring back what they say Camden used to be. "I was on city council from 2012 to 2016 and going around to other small southern towns and seeing their revitalization projects going on, it was just why can't Camden do this? And when the opportunity came that some of the buildings came up for sale, we started the process."

CAMDEN, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO