Steven Matz said he didn't have an agreement to join the New York Mets in free agency before ultimately signing a multi-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals in November. "There were no deals done or anything," Matz said, according to Tim Healey of Newsday. "(Steve Cohen) is a passionate owner. You gotta respect that. But it is what it is. I don't love drama. It's not my personality. I don't love it. I was really excited to come to this organization. That overshadowed it for me."

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO