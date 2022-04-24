Firefighters injured battling blaze in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three firefighters were injured and nearly two dozen residents are displaced after a fire in Scranton.

“All of our belongings, our clothes, pictures, baby pictures, like everything; like it’s all gone,” stated Ishalamayra Fred, fire victim.

Isha Fred held back tears as her apartment building went up in flames.

“It’s very sad, seeing that we’ve been living there for 12 years now. It’s sad, it’s really sad, actually,” explained Ishalamayra Fred.

Dozens of Scranton firefighters rushed to Emmett Street and Fourth Avenue Sunday morning. Residents say they saw sparks inside their Scranton Housing Authority Apartments.

“Once we’ve seen the sparks coming out we decided to exit outside and that’s when we seen all the smoke coming out, everything was on fire,” said Ishalamayra Fred.

“She was outback of our residence and she said ‘oh my god the, there’s, oh my god, it’s on fire. There is smoke coming from the building.’ I got my family out, we made sure the rest of everybody else got out with their animals,” Melissa Burks, fire victim.











Residents were able to get nearly two dozen of their neighbors, with twelve of them being children, out safely. When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke could be seen billowing out of the structure.

Fire Chief John Judge says the roof and floor caved in with firefighters inside. Three of them were sent to the hospital. For several hours, firefighters were forced to battle the blaze from the exterior.

“It’s terrible. Like we lost, basically, we’re going to lose everything,” said Burks.

A release from Fire Chief John Judge IV stated the cause of the fire as accidental/electrical, stemming from a void space between two apartments.

Now, the building has been condemned because of the structural damage. But, the American Red Cross is helping the displaced families.

Although three firefighters were sent to the hospital, we’re told they are non-life-threatening injuries.

