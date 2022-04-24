ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle, NJ

Ex-Roselle Catholic guard Corey Floyd Jr. transfers to Providence from UConn

By Adam Zagoria
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Roselle Catholic guard Corey Floyd Jr. will follow in his father’s footsteps for college basketball. The 6-foot-4 guard announced Sunday he will transfer to Providence from Big East rival UConn. His father, Corey Floyd Sr., averaged 6.1 points during two seasons at Providence in the early 1990s....

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roselle, NJ
Providence, RI
Basketball
Roselle, NJ
Sports
Providence, RI
College Basketball
State
Florida State
City
Providence, RI
City
Columbus, NJ
Providence, RI
College Sports
Roselle, NJ
Basketball
Providence, RI
Sports
DELCO.Today

New York Post: Jay Wright Reveals Why He Retired

Jay Wright know it was time to retire as Villanova University’s head basketball coach when he found himself at mass texting his players during the homily, reports the Associated Press as printed in the New York Post. “I look forward not to live that way.”. Wright choked back tears...
NESN

Kyrie Irving Addressing Future With Nets Riled Up Celtics Fans

Kyrie Irving plans to stick around with the Nets rather than test the open market this NBA offseason. Well, that’s what the polarizing point guard is saying, at least. Irving vocalized his commitment to the Nets on Monday night after Brooklyn was swept by the second-seeded Boston Celtics. “There’s...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Cooley
Person
Dan Hurley
WKYT 27

Sahvir Wheeler returning for another season at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In today’s college basketball landscape of draft decisions and the transfer portal, players are expected to announce when they intend to stay at their current school. Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler did just that on Sunday. Wheeler joins Oscar Tshiebwe as starters on last year’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
theknickswall

Is TyTy Washington the Right Point Guard for the Knicks?

Freshman TyTy Washington out of Kentucky boasts an offensive profile that would bolster any NBA team, but is he a fit for the Knicks?. In a disappointing season for Kentucky that saw them lose to the Cinderella team of the NCAA tournament in the first round, 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s, TyTy Washington was one of the few respites for the Wildcats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Villanova#Ex Roselle Catholic#Louisville#La Salle#Franklin#Wake Forest#Nj Advance Media
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers basketball offers Mayar Wol, a long and athletic forward

Rutgers men’s basketball is the latest to come in an offer Mayar Wol, an under-recruited forward prospect who is beginning to get some major recruiting attention. In recent days, the class of 2023 from Moravian Prep Academy (Hickory, NC) has been offered by Rutgers and also Ole Miss. Last season, he averaged 12.3 points per game. He also holds offers from Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Tech, North Carolina A&T, Ohio, South Alabama and Tennessee. He is listed as 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds. Wol tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on Tuesday night. It is his first offer from a Big Ten program for a recruitment that has been picking up dramatically in recent weeks.   Blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University!❤️ pic.twitter.com/WRE8OWPItO — Mayar.1k (@mayar_wol) April 27, 2022 Wol runs the floor well. He has a nice outside shot, can step back and shoot from behind the arc, rebounds well and is strong vertically. He is a good defender with length. Rutgers had a solid 2022 recruiting class that included three-star power forward Antwone Woolfolk and three-star guard Derek Simpson.
HICKORY, NC
The Staten Island Advance

Curtis linebacker Justin Garcia will join this Staten Island-laden Division 1 football program

Curtis linebacker Justin Garcia signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Stony Brook University on a partial athletic, partial academic scholarship, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. The three-year varsity player, who was instrumental in leading the Warriors’ to last season’s PSAL City Conference championship game, said he was initially recruited...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Complete N.J. boys 4x100-meter relay preview

WHEN: Heats begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday and will last until 12:00 p.m. HOW TO ADVANCE: The nine fastest teams will qualify for the Championship of America on Saturday at 12:55 p.m. The next nine fastest teams from the six New England states plus Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania will qualify for the Northeast final on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., the next nine fastest U.S. teams outside the Northeast will qualify for the National final on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. and the next nine fastest teams from outside the U.S. will qualify for the International final on Saturday at 4:40 p.m.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NJ.com

Tedesco hits two milestones as Glen Ridge tops Ramapo - Girls lacrosse recap

Frances Tedesco recorded her 100th career point and her 100th career draw as part of Glen Ridge’s 7-6 victory over Ramapo at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield. Tedesco finished with two goals, three assists and eight draw controls for Glen Ridge (6-5). Campbell Spillett scored three goals, while Hana Yang and Defne Zeybek had one apiece. Blake Velardi made two saves.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

The Last Linebacker: The story of Eagles great Jerry Robinson and the NFL Draft streak that could end Thursday

The NFL Draft can be the worst and best day of your life. At least that’s what Jerry Robinson was thinking on May 3, 1979. Robinson, UCLA’s star linebacker, was listening to the radio that day, but not for the next pop-chart hit. He was waiting for updates on the draft, which was being held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City — 3,000 miles away. While the Billboard Top 20 included Peaches and Herb, Donna Summer, the Bee Gees, Cher and Olivia Newton-John, the NFL Top 20 didn’t include Robinson, who, after 20 picks, was still unselected.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Boys preview, N.J. outlook for all 13 events

The Penn Relays is set to return to Franklin Field in Philadephia on Thursday morning after missing the past two seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. The action gets underway at 9 a.m. with New Jersey’s hopefuls looking to make a name for themselves in what hopes to be a monumental day on the track and in the oval.
SPORTS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
105K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy