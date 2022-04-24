Ex-Roselle Catholic guard Corey Floyd Jr. transfers to Providence from UConn

Rutgers men’s basketball is the latest to come in an offer Mayar Wol, an under-recruited forward prospect who is beginning to get some major recruiting attention. In recent days, the class of 2023 from Moravian Prep Academy (Hickory, NC) has been offered by Rutgers and also Ole Miss. Last season, he averaged 12.3 points per game. He also holds offers from Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Tech, North Carolina A&T, Ohio, South Alabama and Tennessee. He is listed as 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds. Wol tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on Tuesday night. It is his first offer from a Big Ten program for a recruitment that has been picking up dramatically in recent weeks. Blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University!❤️ pic.twitter.com/WRE8OWPItO — Mayar.1k (@mayar_wol) April 27, 2022 Wol runs the floor well. He has a nice outside shot, can step back and shoot from behind the arc, rebounds well and is strong vertically. He is a good defender with length. Rutgers had a solid 2022 recruiting class that included three-star power forward Antwone Woolfolk and three-star guard Derek Simpson.

HICKORY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO