Gerrit Cole delivered a big performance on Sunday to lead the New York Yankees to a 10-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians and he was given a standing ovation by Yankees fans. Cole, who hasn't had an ideal season so far, delivered near a perfect performance on Sunday as he pitched in 6.2 innings the Guardians and finished with nine strikeouts, while only allowing one walk and four hits.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO