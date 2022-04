Chelsea are right back into the thick of the action this Thursday night as they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the mid-week Premier League match. Both sides have struggled with inconsistency this season but it is Chelsea who are in a much more comfortable spot in the league heading for Champions League qualification once again. Things are looking a little more bleak for United right now after some poor form. They’ve only won one of their last six matches and facing Chelsea will be a tough task.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 HOURS AGO