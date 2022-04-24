ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Blog: Severe Storms Threaten Chicago Area, Cubs Game Delayed Due to Rain

Cover picture for the articleThunderstorms are beginning to fire in north-central Illinois on Sunday, and some could cause damage with gusty winds, brief downpours and even the possibility of an isolated tornado. Rain is blanketing most of the Chicago area early Sunday, but thunderstorms are expected to intensify around midday and could become...

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storms late afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the risk of severe storms in the late afternoon, mainly south of Chicago and all of NW Indiana into Michigan. The risk level was raised to SLIGHT overnight by the Storm Prediction Center. The risks include damaging wind, hail, and even an isolated tornado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana until 7 p.m.  It'll be a bit cooler, breezy, with some rain and scattered storms today. The high temperature will be cooler but remains well above the norm. Rain ends later in the afternoon to the north. If we're lucky we...
Severe thunderstorm watch #153 issued for areas just south and east of Chicago, valid until 7 pm CDT

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of South-central and Eastern Illinois Northwest Indiana * Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 1245 PM until 700 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Severe thunderstorms are expected to further develop, initially across south-central/east-central Illinois, this afternoon. Damaging winds are expected to be the primary risk, but a tornado or two could also occur aside from some hail. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45 statute miles east and west of a line from 55 miles north of Danville IL to 25 miles west southwest of Salem IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 153 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS FORD IROQUOIS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA BENTON JASPER NEWTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DEMOTTE, FOWLER, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, KENTLAND, MOROCCO, OXFORD, PAXTON, RENSSELAER, ROSELAWN, AND WATSEKA.
Chicago Radar: Track Possible Severe Weather With Live Doppler 5

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Chicago area under a "marginal" risk of severe weather on Sunday, and storms are beginning to move their way into the area. While most of northeastern Illinois is at a "marginal risk" of severe storms, which could pack damaging winds and even widely-isolated tornadoes, eastern Kankakee County and all of northwest Indiana are at a "slight risk" of severe storms.
4th body pulled from Chicago waters in less than a week

CHICAGO — A woman's body was pulled from the Chicago River Friday morning. This is the fourth body that has been found in the city waterways in the past week. Police said the woman's body, identified Friday night as Karina Alanis, 31, was discovered in the 2600 block of South Damen around 7:50 a.m. and […]
Illinois recommends residents halt use of bird feeders, baths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is recommending residents stop using bird feeders and baths until the end of May due to an influenza strain that is impacting wild and domestic birds. The strain is called the EA H5N1 — which is a highly pathogenic avian influenza. Throughout the Midwest, infections from […]
2 dead in East Chicago after police chase, crash

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Two people were killed after a police chase that ended in a crash in East Chicago. According to police, officers attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla near 138th Street and Euclid Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the car did not stop and a police chase ensued. The driver […]
Enjoy A Luxurious Getaway At This Fantasy Suite In Illinois

Have you ever stayed in a fantasy suite? If not, you need to check out this romantic suite you can book in Chicago. It's not every day you stay at a luxurious hotel with amenities you can't find anywhere else. I love staying at hotels with cool themes in the rooms, but this hotel in Chicago, Illinois just one upped every hotel I've ever booked.
