Two of Tuesday's three NBA matchups went down to the wire. The Atlanta Hawks fell four points shy of extending their series against the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies edged out the Minnesota Timberwolves with a buzzer beater. The final game of the night, on the other hand, ended with the Phoenix Suns pulling off a convincing win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Ten players eclipsed 40 fantasy points on DraftKings, and we'll go over the top performers before getting into some must-have info for Wednesday's two-game DFS slate.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO