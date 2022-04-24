ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, WI

PanCAN PurpleStride 2022 happening this weekend

WISN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN, Wis. — The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is holding its annual PurpleStride walk to raise money...

www.wisn.com

AM 1390 KRFO

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Report: Family identifies missing man whose canoe overturned on Fox Lake

FOX LAKE, Wis. — The family of a missing man whose canoe overturned on Fox Lake identified him on Saturday. According to a report from CBS 58 News in Milwaukee, Beau Krantz, 36, was paddling on Thursday when his canoe overturned. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. and a woman was in the canoe with Krantz at the time.
FOX LAKE, WI
SCDNReports

Fatal Wisconsin Fire Blamed on TikTok Trend

Fatal Wisconsin Fire Blamed on TikTok TrendSCDN Graphics Department. The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has completed an investigation of a structure fire and unexplained deaths for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, on Rangeline Road in the Town of Day.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Q985

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fox Lake search: Man's girlfriend shares what happened

FOX LAKE, Wis. - The search continues for a Dodge County man who fell into Fox Lake when he and his girlfriend's canoe capsized Thursday, April 21. The family of 36-year-old Beau Krantz says he died a hero. "I just want him back. I just want to put him to...
FOX LAKE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

European Goldfinches Now Found in Southeast Wisconsin

Researcher Julie Craves was taking part in a bird count in Michigan nearly 20 years ago when she spotted something unusual — a colorful European goldfinch thousands of miles away from its typical home range. Craves suspected the bird was an escaped pet. But she was curious, so she...
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Have You Heard About This Haunted Street In Wisconsin?

We've heard of haunted houses and spooky buildings where something isn't exactly right. A haunted road is a different story!. Surprisingly, there are many spooky spots in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. In fact, one of Minnesota's most haunted buildings recently went up for sale. Just looking at the spot will give you the chills. It is a former sanatorium.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Former Wisconsin first lady Elaine Schreiber dies

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin first lady Elaine Schreiber has died. WISN 12 profiled Schreiber and her battle with Alzheimer's disease in 2016 (see above video). Her husband, former Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Marty Schreiber, chronicled the disease in a book titled "My Two Elaines." It was a love story...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Face masks required in Whitefish Bay Schools for 2 weeks

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — Rising COVID-19 case numbers caused Whitefish Bay Schools to reinstate its face mask mandate. Administrators announced Friday that masks would be required again beginning Monday. It's in effect for the next two weeks. "It's unfortunate, but I think it's necessary. We are trying to protect...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
WISN

2 people killed, 6 others shot in Milwaukee in 10 hours

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating two homicides and six other shootings that happened in Milwaukee in 10 hours. Milwaukee police said a 19-year-0ld woman was killed near North 66th Street and West Lisbon Avenue at about 6:10 p.m. Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Family identified the...
CBS 58

School Bulletin: 'Canning' the principal

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This month, Marquette University High School students canned their principal. Jeff Monday didn't lose his job -- just his office, temporarily, for a good cause. The student body collected more than 6,500 canned goods and non-perishable items, keeping everything in Monday's office, all to benefit Feeding America.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Community members hold Jay Anderson shooting protest march

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed 25-year-old Jay Anderson, who was sitting in his car in Madison Park, in June 2016. It was one of three fatal shootings Mensah was involved while on the job. Community members held a protest march Sunday afternoon...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX Carolina

Upstate family holds golf fundraiser for Alzheimer’s

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville family is raising money and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer’s. It’s in honor of Belle Cheney, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 52 in 2019. Her family is combining their love of golf and their...
GREENVILLE, SC
Urban Milwaukee

Rep. Bowen Statement on Deadly Weekend in Wisconsin’s Largest City

MILWAUKEE – In response to a violent weekend that saw over 20 community members shot and three killed, including a 23-year-old father-to-be, a 19-year-old woman, and a 13-year-old girl, State Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee) released the following statement:. “Yet again, I find my heart breaking over the continued gun...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

New Berlin crash at Calhoun and Beloit, 1 person dead

NEW BERLIN, Wis (CBS 58) -- New Berlin Police Department (NBFD) and New Berlin Fire Department (NBFD) responded to a two vehicle accident at approximately 6:39 a.m. on Sat., April 23 at the intersection of Calhoun and Beloit roads. NBFD extricated one person from their vehicle, who was then was...
NEW BERLIN, WI
KWTX

The Roof Co. Serves - FishKid At Heart

LEARN MORE ABOUT FISH KID AT HEART: fishkidatheart.org. The FishKid At Heart Casting Competition events exist to engage youth to inspire them to go fishing, enjoy the outdoors, get out from their electronics and spend time fishing with family/friends. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children. The kids participate in fun, kid-friendly fishing skills and accuracy challenge events by casting into strategically placed targets. All fishing poles and weighted, hookless jigs are provided. While the kids are casting, parents learn the basics of fishing from pros and local fishing guides in a separate seating area.
KIDS

