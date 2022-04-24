Photo Gallery: Garden Club of Savannah NOGS Tour

Over the last 85-plus years, tens of thousands of Savannahians have worked at the "paper mill," located along the Savannah River north of downtown. At its height in the 1950s, the mill employed more than 5,000. Modernization has trimmed that workforce over the decades, and today, about 650 workers operate the plant now owned by International Paper. Some of them come from a generation of paper mill workers who were there from the beginning.

