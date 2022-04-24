ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man and woman in hospital after two-vehicle crash near Beith

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and a woman are in hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A737 in...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to ground by man and woman

A man in his 50s has been found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to the ground during an assault by a man and a woman on Saturday night.Thames Valley Police found the man with serious head injuries on Brome Place in Barton, Oxford, at around 11.30am, and the force launched a murder investigation.The man was allegedly assaulted outside shops on Underhill Circus at around 9.30pm, and his friends took him home but raised concerns to police the next day after he did not answer the door.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy of Thames Valley Police’s major crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beith#Police Scotland#Glasgow#Ambulances#Traffic Accident#Crosshouse Hospital#Qeuh
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Four killed in ‘devastating’ stabbing attack

Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London.The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.A man, who was known to them, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Anne Birkett, 60, whose back bedroom looks on to the property where the victims were found, said she was woken by police sirens and a circling helicopter just before 2am.Ms Birkett told the PA news agency: “It’s devastating – you hear all of this but you never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drink spiking victim: I waited 34 hours for tests

A teenager who believes her drink was spiked during a night out said it took 34 hours for police to obtain samples. Jess Insall collapsed in the toilet of a Glasgow pub last month and woke up an hour later with no recollection of what had happened. The following day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Offshore worker died when lifeboat fell into sea

An offshore worker died when a lifeboat he was doing maintenance checks on fell from a platform into the North Sea. George Bartlett, 62, from Shotts in Lanarkshire, died after the incident on the Taqa platform Harding, 200 miles north east of Aberdeen in 2014. The lifeboat with Mr Bartlett...
ACCIDENTS
markerzone.com

23-YEAR-OLD HOCKEY PLAYER KILLED FOLLOWING ARGUMENT AT CAFE

A 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed to death following an argument at a café in Moscow. According to reports, Roman Didur was at a café during the early hours of Sunday morning when he got into an argument with someone else who was there. After arguing inside the establishment for some time, the two went outside. That's where Didur was stabbed in the chest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man doused in fuel by kidnappers who threatened to set him on fire in County Down

Kidnappers doused a man in fuel and threatened to light him on fire in a demand for money, police in Northern Ireland said.Two men have been arrested in connection with the kidnap of the man in his 40s following the incident in County Down on Sunday.The victim was taken by two men from King Street, in the resort town of Newcastle, 10 miles away to Oldtown Road car park in the seaside village Annalong, after 9pm.Police Service Northern Ireland Detective Inspector Johnston said: “The suspects demanded money before dousing him in fuel and threatened to set him alight. “While the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes Central station assault sees woman's jaw broken

A woman had her jaw broken after being punched during an incident at Milton Keynes Central railway station. A group of men travelling back from a football match were challenged by a second group of people over inappropriate comments they made to a woman as they left the station. One...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy