Politics

Study: These are the US cities where diversity is increasing most

By Vivian Chow, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – A new study has pinpointed the U.S. cities seeing the most dramatic shift in diversity.

The study, by Preply, an e-learning platform, analyzed Census Bureau Data across 321 of the largest cities in America with populations of 100,000 people or more. The data looked at the period between 2010-2019.

The report arrived at its final results by looking at four factors to determine diversity:

  • Racial distribution: How a city’s population is divided into different racial groups.
  • Multiracial identity: The percentage of the population that identifies with two or more racial groups.
  • Bilingual identity: Population percentage of the population that speaks one or more languages other than English and speaks English “very well,” as defined by the Census Bureau.
  • Foreign-born: The percentage of the population that was not born in the U.S.

Of the most increasingly diverse U.S. cities, four of the top five are located in the South, with two in Florida. After combining the four factors to create an overall score, these were the top five cities:

  1. High Point, North Carolina
  2. Irving, Texas
  3. Kent, Washington
  4. Davie, Florida
  5. Clearwater, Florida

Preply also looked at the cities that experienced the biggest change in racial distribution between 2010 and 2019:

  1. Irving, Texas
  2. The most represented race (white) made up 48% of the population in 2019, down from 61% in 2010.
  3. Kent, Washington
  4. The most represented race (white) made up 47% of the population in 2019, down from 62% in 2010.
  5. West Valley City, Utah
  6. The most represented race (white) made up 59% of the population in 2019, down from 79% in 2010.
  7. Warren, Michigan
  1. The most represented race (white) made up 68% of the population in 2019, down from 82% in 2010.

Overall, diversity is on the rise throughout the United States bringing with it the exposure to new cultures and new languages for local residents.

“Our survey found that, even in places where diversity was growing slowly, it was still growing, and that it was happening in cities across most geographic regions,” study experts say.

Some cities, however, saw much less change than others. Based on the Census Bureau data, these cities are seeing the slowest rate of diversity change:

  1. El Paso, Texas
  2. Oxnard, California
  3. Lancaster, California
  4. Pasadena, Texas
  5. San Buenaventura (Ventura), California

When it comes to just one of the diversity factors, racial distribution, the study’s author found that two California cities and one New Jersey city had the most even division among races:

  1. Hayward, California
  2. Paterson, New Jersey
  3. Vallejo, California

ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

