Man wanted for filming woman in Lake Worth Beach restroom

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants the public's help in identifying a man suspected of filming a woman in a restroom at Lake Worth Beach.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the woman realized a man was recording her from the next stall.

The victim forcibly opened the door of his stall, at which time the man ran out and exited the bathroom.

She chased him down, confronted him and made him delete the photographs from his phone.

Deputies believe there may be more victims.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.