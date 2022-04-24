ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Man wanted for filming woman in Lake Worth Beach restroom

By Jason Davis
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXMTi_0fIm2hg400

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants the public's help in identifying a man suspected of filming a woman in a restroom at Lake Worth Beach.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the woman realized a man was recording her from the next stall.

The victim forcibly opened the door of his stall, at which time the man ran out and exited the bathroom.

She chased him down, confronted him and made him delete the photographs from his phone.

Deputies believe there may be more victims.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Comments / 10

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton’s Cole Goldberg Facing Homicide Charge

ATTEMPTED MURDER, ALLEGEDLY TRIED TO DROWN GIRLFRIEND. Booked Into Jail Early Monday Morning. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Is Arresting Agency. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 12:35 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022: Goldberg, according to Fish and Wildlife Officers, attempted to drown his girlfriend by holding her underwater on Lake Boca. The alleged attempted […] The article Boca Raton’s Cole Goldberg Facing Homicide Charge appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Report: 74-year-old Florida man shot another man on golf course because the victim was walking dog

A 74-year-old man shot another man because he was angry that the man was walking his dog on a golf course at Kings Point in suburban Delray Beach, according to media reports. The alleged shooter, Robert Levine, rode up in a golf cart to the victim, Herbert Merritt, 64, on April 24 and started arguing with Merritt. When Merritt tried to run away, Levine started shooting, WPBF Ch. 25 reported. ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT SHOOTING: Man Shot Over Dog On Golf Course

Shooter, Identified As Robert Levine, In Custody, According To PBSO. Allegedly Attacked Victim With Golf Clubs Before Shooting, Kicking Him. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022: We have learned that Robert Levine, the alleged gunman, has been hospitalized since his arrest for an unannounced condition. His booking photo has […] The article KINGS POINT SHOOTING: Man Shot Over Dog On Golf Course appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Worth, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lake Worth, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy