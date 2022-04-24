ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees starting lineups for April 24, 2022

By Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com
NEW YORK -- Here are the lineups for Sunday’s game between the Guardians and Yankees. With Miller being activated, lefty Konnor Pilkington was...

Luis Oviedo back with Cleveland after being waived by Pittsburgh: Guardians takeaways

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Cleveland claimed right-hander Luis Oviedo off waivers from Pittsburgh on Tuesday and added him to the club’s 40-man roster. Familiar face: If Oviedo’s name sounds familiar, it’s because the 22-year-old Venezuelan was a member of Cleveland’s 2016 international signing class and spent five seasons with the organization before being selected by the Mets in the 2021 Rule 5 draft.
