Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees starting lineups for April 24, 2022

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Cleveland claimed right-hander Luis Oviedo off waivers from Pittsburgh on Tuesday and added him to the club’s 40-man roster. Familiar face: If Oviedo’s name sounds familiar, it’s because the 22-year-old Venezuelan was a member of Cleveland’s 2016 international signing class and spent five seasons with the organization before being selected by the Mets in the 2021 Rule 5 draft.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO