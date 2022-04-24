Duck shootings at California park have nearby residents alarmed, cops say. ‘Scary’

The discovery of four ducks shot dead at a Costa Mesa park has some residents concerned, California police reported.

The ducks were found dead at TeWinkle Park on Monday, April 18, police said in a news release. An investigation revealed they had been shot by a pellet gun.

A woman spotted the slain ducks laying on the ground while visiting the park Monday, April 18, the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center told the Los Angeles Times.

MIchelle Berger told KTLA she had last seen the ducks alive on a visit to the park at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 17.

“There’s people that are sick,” Berger told the station. “They’re just monsters, and this is not the first time that this has happened here, but it’s very disconcerting, and it’s scary to the public to know that someone has come here with a gun.”

An investigation into the incident continues, police said.

“The City of Costa Mesa is committed to protecting all wildlife living in our City,” Mayor John Stephens said in a statement. “I am saddened to hear about this animal abuse at TeWinkle Park.”

Police are increasing patrols near the park, the news release said.

“Not only are the lives of wild animals in danger, but also those of us and our loved ones,” said Debbie McGuire of the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center, warning that a stray bullet could hit a passer-by or passing vehicle.

Police ask that anyone with information call 714-754-5252.

