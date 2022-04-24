ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Duck shootings at California park have nearby residents alarmed, cops say. ‘Scary’

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

The discovery of four ducks shot dead at a Costa Mesa park has some residents concerned, California police reported.

The ducks were found dead at TeWinkle Park on Monday, April 18, police said in a news release. An investigation revealed they had been shot by a pellet gun.

A woman spotted the slain ducks laying on the ground while visiting the park Monday, April 18, the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center told the Los Angeles Times.

MIchelle Berger told KTLA she had last seen the ducks alive on a visit to the park at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 17.

“There’s people that are sick,” Berger told the station. “They’re just monsters, and this is not the first time that this has happened here, but it’s very disconcerting, and it’s scary to the public to know that someone has come here with a gun.”

An investigation into the incident continues, police said.

“The City of Costa Mesa is committed to protecting all wildlife living in our City,” Mayor John Stephens said in a statement. “I am saddened to hear about this animal abuse at TeWinkle Park.”

Police are increasing patrols near the park, the news release said.

“Not only are the lives of wild animals in danger, but also those of us and our loved ones,” said Debbie McGuire of the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center, warning that a stray bullet could hit a passer-by or passing vehicle.

Police ask that anyone with information call 714-754-5252.

Family hears ‘odd rumbling’ coming from Tahoe home — and finds 5 bears hibernating

‘Sightseeing’ geese get police escort through Las Vegas Boulevard, video shows

Hawk pinned between van’s roof and cargo carrier gets ‘miracle’ rescue on Utah highway

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

California Officers Arrest Alleged Sturgeon Poachers, Rescue Giant Fish

This Earth Day, giant, enormous, and I do mean shockingly huge fish in California are a little bit safer. After nearly a yearlong investigation, Sacramento authorities have busted a major sturgeon poaching operation in the area. You may know sturgeon from social media, where videos of these living dinosaurs have...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Duck#Bears#Violent Crime#The Los Angeles Times#Ktla
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

506
Followers
111
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy