Adams County, CO

4 Hospitalized In Early Morning Rollover On I-76

By Danielle Chavira
 3 days ago

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes were closed early Sunday morning for a rollover crash. Adams County firefighters responded to the area west of Pecos Street at around 3 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sx8De_0fIm1LYp00

(credit: Adams County Fire)

Colorado State Patrol also responded and is handling the investigation. They say at least one passenger truck, a 2012 Dodge, was involved. They previously told CBS4 two trucks cut the semi off, but say they are still investigating.

The Dodge stayed at the scene. The third, unknown vehicle may have been involved, however authorities believe it fled the area.

The semi subsequently leaked fuel.

They say four people were taken to the hospital, however the severity of their injuries is not known.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tapMP_0fIm1LYp00

(credit: Adams County Fire)

CSP tells CBS4 lanes reopened at around 4 p.m.

